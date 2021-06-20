CORVALLIS — More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.
The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.
This year’s class includes a record 7,391 graduating students receiving 7,690 degrees, with 271 students receiving two degrees and four who will receive three degrees. They will add to the ranks of Oregon State alumni, which have earned 272,504 degrees over the university’s history.
The graduating class includes 1,390 who are the first in their family to earn a college degree; 4,226 Oregon residents; 3,164 non-resident students; and 983 students from other countries. With this graduating class, Oregon State will now have more than 205,000 alumni living and working in all 50 states and more than 125 countries.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Camas Valley — Kaitlyn J. Beans, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Whitney R. Lindsey, Bachelor of Science, Public Health.
Canyonville — Megan E. Boye, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Olivia C. Golemon, Master of Natural Resources, Natural Resources.
Drain — Deanna Mull, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Brandon T. Rundell, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences.
Elkton — Emma K. Burke, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Joshua T. Teal, Bachelor of Science, History.
Glendale — Kylie R. Curry, Bachelor of Science, Sociology.
Glide — Piper R. Kaul, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Madeleine G. McArthur, Honors Bachelor of Science, Zoology.
Idleyld Park — Kelsey Dyer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources.
Myrtle Creek — Jakob A. Bergmann, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Construction Engineering Management; Lindsay A. Blankenship, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Mackenzie M. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Linkoln H. Hoag, Bachelor of Science, Energy Systems Engineering; Jessica I. Kalebaugh, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Alexander C. Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Matthew T. Wheeler, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences.
Oakland — Hunter G. Hartman, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Angela J. Holcomb, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Nicole Leatherwood, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Austin E. Miller, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Reedsport — Hunter L. Black-Priest, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Jamie N. Harrison, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Molly R. McLain, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Roseburg — Zachary J. Aalberg, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Westanna L. Adams, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Education; Shane G. Archuleta, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Parker T. Atkeson, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Ashley A. Backen, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Emma R. Bannister, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Chance W. Beecher, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Joseph T. Black, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Sarah N. Blum, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Darren J. Bringhurst, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Rene F. Burk, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Botany and Plant Pathology, Botany and Plant Pathology, Botany and Plant Pathology; Brennan H. Cappa, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Anthropology; Kevin B. Coalwell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Tyler R. Cole, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Wyatt A. Deck, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Alexis M. Dettrich, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler J. Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Hanna E. Girod, Bachelor of Science, Renewable Materials; Emma K. Gottfried, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Eric P. House, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Caleb J. Ingram, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Erin E. Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Rangeland Sciences; Susan E. Jarvis, Bachelor of Science, Geography and Geospatial Science; Emma M. Jaworski, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Natural Resources; Wayne A. Jaworski, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Jeffrey T. Kowalczyk, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Jacob S. Lightcap, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Kourtney L. Lomica, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Emily A. Lozano, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Public Health; Alexandra F. Luther, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, English, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Jasen Lynch, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Camas I. Mauro, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Cody W. Merritt, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Alexandria M. Mignola, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Carissa Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Business Administration; Rebecca L. Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Suzanne E. Pence, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Fallon N. Peters, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Gage V. Reeves, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Cole P. Riley, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Danielle R. Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Vanessa Santillan, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Kegan M. Sims, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Stephen L. Stoddard, Bachelor of Arts, German, Bachelor of Science, History; Ashley A. Streilein, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Skylar H. Tanner, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Mckenzie R. Vogel, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Lily F. Wheaton, Bachelor of Science, Rangeland Sciences; Brent M. Wolf, Master of Science, Data Analytics; Viviana M. Young, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Sutherlin — Darryl C. Ray, Honors Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Hannah L. Swearingen, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Bryanna N. Trevino, Master of Counseling, Counseling; Savannah J. Willis, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology.
Tenmile — Marina R. Fowler, Bachelor of Science, Zoology.
Umpqua — Jonathan Fairbairn, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management; Emily J. Patt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Katherine H. Van Roekel, Bachelor of Science, Sociology.
Winchester Bay — Kaylei M. Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Winchester — Nathan R. Rust, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Emily C. Walker, Master of Arts Teaching, Teaching.
Winston — Isaiah M. Vara, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts.
Yoncalla — Sage M. Kittelman-Tippery, Doctor of Philosophy, Industrial Engineering.
