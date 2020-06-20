COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College hosted its 59th annual commencement on at 1 p.m. June 12, which included several local graduates.
Michael Cusack and Max Jung each received an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, Gary Ginnis earned his associate's degree in culinary arts and Daryl Kemmerle got his associate's degree in fire science.
This year the college honored 356 graduates, from 15 states and five countries.
“We’re celebrating a turning point in the lives of our 2020 graduating class. They have survived not only the classes required to get their degrees, but also a pandemic that uprooted traditional studies these last three months, and regardless of the obstacle they made it,” said Southwestern President Patty Scott.
The commencement ceremony was streamed live on www.socc.edu and is available at www.socc.edu/graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.