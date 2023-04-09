CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.
Douglas County students on the honor roll included:
Azalea — Samuel J. Close, Senior, Environmental Sciences.
Camas Valley — Shelby D. Grove, Senior, Kinesiology.
Canyonville — Shan-Jung Tuan, Senior, Graphic Design.
Days Creek —Hannah R. Geiger, Freshman, English.
Elkton — Jayce T. Clevenger, Sophomore, Civil Engineering; Olivia M. Humphries, Freshman, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Wesley T. Meador, Junior, Political Science; Grace M. Whitley, Senior, History.
Gardiner — Jacob C. Ferenczi, Senior, Civil Engineering.
Glide — William R. Strader, Senior, Forestry; Austin N. Thingvall, Senior, Kinesiology.
Myrtle Creek — Jason Z. Huang, Sophomore, General Engineering; Daisy E. Johnson, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Kellen R. Westbrooks, Freshman, General Engineering.
Oakland — Andrea N. Bean, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Mckenzie Carrier, Senior, Civil Engineering; Elizabeth Kenagy, Junior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Kaleb D. Oliver, Freshman, General Engineering; Carly H. Sherman, Senior, Psychology; Maisie X. Sherman, Junior, Anthropology; Hayley M. Whightsil, Senior, Liberal Studies.
Reedsport — Elias S. Frakes, Freshman, General Engineering; Elsa M. Frakes, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Austin Friedrich, Senior, Computer Science; Jenna Q. Lindeman, Freshman, Animal Sciences.
Roseburg — Christian Andino, Senior, Horticulture; Grace C. Backen, Senior, Psychology; Kaitlyn N. Barrett, Senior, Music Studies; Emily Blum, Senior, Animal Sciences; Nicholas D. Bolin, Senior, Civil Engineering; Faith Boswell, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Hannah N. Bryan, Senior, Psychology; Abigail F. Buckley, Senior, Kinesiology; Madison G. Carter, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Miriam Childers, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Rebekah A. Cole, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Benjamin D. Cornell, Senior, History; Breona Daniels, Sophomore, Management; Tim L. Do, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Carter Dryden, Sophomore, General Engineering; Elizabeth Eckman, Junior, Mathematics; Stephanie S. Ericson, Senior, Horticulture; Jayden W. Fong, Junior, Computer Science; Sophia N. Garcia, Senior, Biology; Liam K. Gombart, Senior, Computer Science; Teresita C. Guzman Nader, Senior, Computer Science; Skyler M. Har, Senior, Biological Data Sciences; Jacob W. Hastings, Junior, Computer Science; Isabelle G. Hervey, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; James M. Hinson, Freshman, General Engineering; Daniel C. Hunter, Senior, Nuclear Engineering; Jamie D. Huygens, Junior, Nutrition; Caleb J. Ingram, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Tucker S. Jinkins, Senior, Natural Resources; Colin J. Koyle, Senior, Animal Sciences; Cassandra M. Ladd, Sophomore, Public Health; Erin R. Mendelson, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Emily L. Michel, Junior, Arts, Media, and Technology; Hannah S. Myers, Sophomore, Natural Resources; Boone D. Olson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Steen K. Olson, Junior, Business Information Systems; Moriah D. Palmer, Senior, Animal Sciences; Kevin Parsons, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Henri J. Pierre, Senior, Computer Science; James S. Queant, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Ella F. Rader, Junior, Biology; Brighid A. Rickman, Senior, Psychology; Margaret Sewell, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Lisa J. Sine, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Nash W. Singleton, Sophomore, Accountancy; Haydon N. Snyder, Freshman, Business Administration; Eric T. Stauder, Senior, Natural Resources; Teila R. Thompson, Senior, Psychology; Logan C. Todd, Junior, Computer Science; William J. Twibell, Junior, Nutrition; Rachel A. Way, Senior, Geology; Emily R. Willis, Junior, Creative Writing.
Sutherlin — Nolan T. Carson, Senior, Environmental Econ and Policy; Ramsey T. Decoite, Junior, Manufacturing Engineering; Ashley R. Hanson, Senior, Public Health; Grace Matteo, Junior, Business Administration; Jacob C. Merrifield, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Joseph T. Mitchell, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Junjie Sun, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Madyson L. Terra, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science; Evelynn Villanueva, Junior, Kinesiology; Raichel M. Wolfe, Senior, Biology.
Tenmile — Christine M. Sepulveda, Senior, Psychology.
Umpqua — Colby J. Fairbairn, Junior, Environmental Econ and Policy; Madeline G. Gibbs, Senior, Anthropology.
Wilbur — Gourav K. Kaushal, Senior, Finance.
Winchester — John T. Dauterman, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Lydia A. Griffin, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Tanner K. Johnson, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Paviat Rai, Junior, General Engineering; Brooklyn N. Remington, Senior, Biology.
Winston — Devin J. Black, Junior, Computer Science; Kenia Gheer, Senior, Nutrition; Emily O. Hanson, Sophomore, Creative Writing; Danielle T. Perley, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.
Yoncalla — Anai A. Herz, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.
