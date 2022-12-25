CORVALLIS — More than 12,000 students at Oregon State University made the scholastic honor roll for Fall 2022, which means they had a GPA of 3.5 of better for at least six hours of graded course work. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

I hear babies cry

I watch them grow

They'll learn much more

Than I'll ever know

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.