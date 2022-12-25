CORVALLIS — More than 12,000 students at Oregon State University made the scholastic honor roll for Fall 2022, which means they had a GPA of 3.5 of better for at least six hours of graded course work.
Here are the Douglas County students who made the honor roll:
Camas Valley — Shelby D. Grove, Senior, Kinesiology.
Days Creek — Hannah R. Geiger, Freshman, English.
Elkton — Jayce T. Clevenger, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering; Olivia M. Humphries, Freshman, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Wesley T. Meador, Junior, Political Science; Grace M. Whitley, Senior, History.
Gardiner — Jacob C. Ferenczi, Senior, Civil Engineering.
Myrtle Creek — Jason Z. Huang, Sophomore, General Engineering; Daisy E. Johnson, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Taylor L. Kuntz, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kellen R. Westbrooks, Freshman, General Engineering.
Oakland — Andrea N. Bean, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Elizabeth Kenagy, Junior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Steven Moss, Senior, Natural Resources; Kaleb D. Oliver, Freshman, General Engineering; Carly H. Sherman, Junior, Psychology; Maisie X. Sherman, Junior, Anthropology; Hayley M. Whightsil, Junior, Liberal Studies.
Reedsport — Kya C. Fournier, Freshman, Psychology; Elsa M. Frakes, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Austin Friedrich, Senior, Computer Science; Paula C. Fugate, Junior, Sociology; Judah Hanson, Sophomore, Computer Science; Jennifer Liem, Sophomore, Psychology; Jenna Q. Lindeman, Freshman, Animal Sciences.
Roseburg — Yajirrah A. Alvarado, Freshman, Digital Communication Arts; Kaitlyn N. Barrett, Senior, Music Studies; Emily Blum, Senior, Animal Sciences; Nicholas D. Bolin, Senior, Civil Engineering; Faith Boswell, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Eliana R. Bruton, Sophomore, Business Administration; Hannah N. Bryan, Junior, Psychology; Abigail F. Buckley, Junior, Kinesiology; Madison G. Carter, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Miriam Childers, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Anthony Clark, Freshman, General Engineering; Rebekah A. Cole, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Paris M. Coleman, Senior, Natural Resources; Chante H. Combs, Junior, Psychology; Benjamin D. Cornell, Senior, History; Adrian D. Currier, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Tim L. Do, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Carter Dryden, Sophomore, General Engineering; Elizabeth Eckman, Junior, Mathematics; Stephanie S. Ericson, Senior, Horticulture; Liam K. Gombart, Senior, Computer Science; Brianna J. Graves, Senior, Music; Teresita C. Guzman Nader, Senior, Computer Science; Skyler M. Har, Senior, Biological Data Sciences; Jacob W. Hastings, Junior, Computer Science; Sandra Heitman, Senior, Food Science and Technology; Isabelle G. Hervey, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Daniel C. Hunter, Senior, Nuclear Engineering; Jamie D. Huygens, Sophomore, Nutrition; Tucker S. Jinkins, Senior, Natural Resources; Laura A. Julian, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Colin J. Koyle, Junior, Animal Sciences; Chelsea M. Lane, Junior, Animal Sciences; Tristan M. Mac Lean, Senior, Music; Krystan N. Markillie, Junior, Psychology; Erin R. Mendelson, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Emily L. Michel, Junior, Arts, Media, and Technology; Moriah D. Nielsen, Senior, Animal Sciences; Danielle B. Painter, Junior, Music Studies; Kevin Parsons, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; John J. Perez Almejo, Senior, Computer Science; Henri J. Pierre, Senior, Computer Science; James S. Queant, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Ella F. Rader, Freshman, Biology; Brighid A. Rickman, Senior, Psycholog; Margaret Sewell, Freshman, General Engineering; Lisa J. Sine, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Nash W. Singleton, Sophomore, Accountancy; Teila R. Thompson, Senior, Psychology; Logan C. Todd, Sophomore, Computer Science; William J. Twibell, Sophomore, Nutrition; Luke S. Van Norman, Junior, Forestry; Hannah Vanwinkle, Sophomore, Public Health; Rachel A. Way, Senior, Geology; Emily R. Willis, Sophomore, Marine Studies.
Sutherlin — Ramsey T. Decoite, Sophomore, Manufacturing Engineering; Andrew M. Harris, Senior, History; Grace Matteo, Junior, Business Administration; Joseph T. Mitchell, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Teressa C. Morris, Senior, Psychology; Dakota M. Percell, Junior, Business Analytics; Junjie Sun, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Raichel M. Wolfe, Senior, Biology.
Umpqua — Brynn M. Holmes, Senior, Psychology.
Wilbur — Gourav K. Kaushal, Senior, Finance.
Winchester — Paviat Rai, Junior, General Engineering; Brooklyn N. Remington, Senior, Biology.
Winston — Devin J. Black, Junior, Computer Science; Emily O. Hanson, Sophomore, Creative Writing; Joel Ma, Senior, Business Administration; Danielle T. Perley, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences.
