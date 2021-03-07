McMINNVILLE — Nicole Crensham and Isabella Kloha, both of Roseburg, qualified for the Linfield University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.65 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Crenshaw studies management at Linfield University, while Kloha majors in biochemistry and molecular biology.
