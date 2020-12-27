Oregon State University
Fall Term Honor Roll
CORVALLIS — In total 8,378 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher to be on the Fall term honor roll at Oregon State University, including many Douglas County students.
To be on the honor roll, a student must complete at least 12 graded hours of course work with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
The Douglas County students on the honor roll are:
Camas Valley — Jacob D. Payne, Junior, Forestry.
Days Creek — Brandon A. Dahlman, Junior, Tourism, Rec, & Adventure Lead; Steven A. Dahlman, Junior, History; Jedadiah R. Hays, Junior, Kinesiology.
Drain — Deanna Mull, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Elkton — Hannah Maxwell, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Wesley T. Meador, Freshman, Biology; Joshua Teal, Senior, History; Grace M. Whitley, Sophomore, History.
Myrtle Creek — Jakob A. Bergmann, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Eva Graham, Senior, Natural Resources; Linkoln H. Hoag, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Monica R. Russell, Senior, Earth Sciences.
Oakland — Owen Cherry, Junior, Biology; Hunter G. Hartman, Senior, Kinesiology; Elizabeth Kenagy, Freshman, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Nicole Leatherwood, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Carly H. Sherman, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Maisie X. Sherman, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies.
Reedsport — Hunter L. Black-Priest, Senior, Forestry; Claire D. Havener, Junior, Sociology; Stephanie M. Riley, Junior, English.
Roseburg — Westanna L. Adams, Senior, Animal Sciences; Kirk P. Arrant, Junior, Psychology; Ashley A. Backen, Senior, Forestry; Grace C. Backen, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Lucas R. Ball, Senior, Computer Science; Kaitlyn N. Barrett, Sophomore, Music; Kylie L. Berg, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Brody T. Black, Junior, Business Administration; Sarah N. Blum, Senior, Psychology; Michael H. Bober, Junior, Mathematics; Darren J. Bringhurst, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Hannah N. Bryan, Sophomore, Biology; Brennan H. Cappa, Senior, Anthropology; Kevin B. Coalwell, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Tyler R. Cole, Senior, Computer Science; Kathryn G. Degraffenreed, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Alexis M. Dettrich, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Bethany K. Endicott, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Hanna E. Girod, Senior, Renewable Materials; Matthew S. Glassman, Senior, Kinesiology; Liam K. Gombart, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Emma K. Gottfried, Senior, Kinesiology; George V. Graham, Senior, Art; Joel Graham, Senior, Kinesiology; Kevin V. Hansberger, Senior, History; Skyler M. Har, Junior, Biological Data Sciences; Isabelle G. Hervey, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Bailey B. Hibbert, Junior, Music; Susan E. Jarvis, Senior, Geography & Geospatial Science; Tucker S. Jinkins, Junior, Natural Resources; Alex D. Johnson, Junior, Psychology; Nicole Lacey, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Hannah F. Lee, Post Baccalaureate, Nutrition; Ashlynn M. Lehne, Sophomore, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Jacob S. Lightcap, Senior, Civil Engineering; Emily A. Lozano, Senior, Public Health; Michelle Mai, Junior, Public Health; Josephine V. Marchi, Sophomore, Marketing; Jacob N. Mauro, Junior, Natural Resources; Ashley B. McCraw, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Evelyn J. McCue, Junior, Mathematics; Erin R. Mendelson, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Laurel S. Mendelson, Junior, Biology; Cody W. Merritt, Senior, Kinesiology; Alexandria M. Mignola, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Carissa Miller, Senior, Business Administration; Hope M. Mounts, Senior, Art; Chandler J. Norton, Junior, Sociology; Boone D. Olson, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; John J. Perez Almejo, Sophomore, Computer Science; Fallon N. Peters, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Dominic O. Randall, Junior, Mathematics; Gage V. Reeves, Junior, Business Administration; Kaitlyn S. Riley, Freshman, Pre-Interiors; Logan M. Riley, Sophomore, Pre-Forest Engineering; Maria E. Robelo, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Isaac A. Salchenberg, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Mikayla R. Sanguins, Freshman, Biology; Lily F. Wheaton, Senior, Rangeland Sciences; Christopher T. Willis, Junior, Forestry; Jacob T. Wilson, Sophomore, Accountancy; Viviana M. Young, Senior, Biology.
Sutherlin — Madison M. Bright, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Brayden J. Burdett, Junior, Kinesiology; Nolan T. Carson, Sophomore, Environmental Econ and Policy; Carmen F. Ganger, Freshman, Kinesiology; Grace M. Gettys, Junior, Liberal Studies; Andrew M. Harris, Junior, History; Cassidy M. Leatherwood, Junior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Darryl C. Ray, Senior, Psychology; Junjie Sun, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Richard L. Wesenberg III, Junior, Biology.
Tenmile — Angus E. Kjos, Junior, Forestry.
Umpqua — Madeline G. Gibbs, Sophomore, Anthropology; Justin K. Helgren, Junior, Forestry; Brynn M. Holmes, Sophomore, Psychology; Emily J. Patt, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Wilbur — Gourav K. Kaushal, Sophomore, Accountancy.
Winchester Bay — Kaylei M. Lewis, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Winston — Kenia Bates, Sophomore, Nutrition; Gregory N. Kane, Freshman, General Engineering; Ashley Wene, Junior, Psychology.
Yoncalla — Spencer D. Falk, Senior, Chemical Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.