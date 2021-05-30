SALT LAKE CITY — Annika Kloepper, Brittany Walenta and Corey Williams have been names to the University of Utah's Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Students must earn a 3.5 or higher GPA in at least 12 graded credit hours to qualify.
Kloepper is a biology major from Roseburg, and Walenta and Williams of Roseburg are majoring in social work.
The University of Utah is located in Salt Lake City and serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. Approximately 8,700 students were selected to the Dean's List.
