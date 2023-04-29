Cascade Community Credit Union announced that Makaela Carter, Keith Gaskell and Ely Palm will each receive a $2,000 Pathfinder Scholarship toward furthering their higher education.
Currently a 4.0 student at Roseburg High School, Makaela plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall to study environmental economics and policy. Her commitment to academic excellence, high-level involvement in FFA, engagement in various volunteer activities — all while balancing the demands of a part time job — made her a standout candidate this year. In the future, she hopes to leverage her career and experiences to be an advocate for the agricultural industry.
Keith is graduating from Days Creek High School with plans to attend the Northwest Lineman College to eventually become an electrical journeyman lineman. Keith maintained academic excellence through his high school career, while illustrating his commitment to time management while balancing extracurricular and academic obligations. An involved student, Keith participated in track and field as an Oregon State Champion, as well as basketball and football during his time at Days Creek and is championed as a community-minded individual by his peers.
Ely is graduating from Sutherlin High School and is set to attend the University of Oregon in the fall to study biology and eventually pursue a doctorate in optometry. Following in his father’s footsteps, Ely aspires to become an optometrist and envisions one day working alongside his father. An active member of 4-H and FFA, and a dedicated high school athlete with an outstanding academic career, Ely is commended for his work ethic and sportsman-like attitude by the educators and coaches in his life.
This selection is based on academic performance, community involvement, financial need and the applicant’s potential to succeed in their chosen area of study.
The Pathfinder Scholarship was first offered in 1987 as a $500 scholarship, and has grown to what it is today, offering $2,000 to three recipients, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.