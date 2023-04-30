Teachers from across the county were presented with polished golden apples in recognition of their outstanding efforts and accomplishments Thursday at the 15th annual Golden Apple Awards.
Hosted by Century 21 Neil Company Real Estate, 17 teachers from all grade levels were honored that afternoon at the Roseburg Country Club. Tri-City Elementary’s school psychologist Ryan Jephson was also an award recipient.
Roseburg High School student Jazlyn Landeros gave a speech honoring the many teachers that have made an impact on her life.
“A simple ‘I believe in you’ can be the encouragement that will make a drastic difference in the way a student perceives their public education. So knowing this I applaud all of you for what you do at your schools because when you are responsible for the safety and well being of hundreds of children, I cannot imagine how much pressure or stress inducing that can be,” said Landeros.
Roseburg School District honored 12 teachers: Danell Warmouth, Michelle Hammond, Heidi Heverly, Jamie Hummel, Scott Kelso, Eric Fullerton, Amy Jo Rodriguez, Randi Janeksela, Caitlyn Goecke, Victoria Hill, Laurie Way and Diane Parker.
South Umpqua School District honored four teachers: Dawn Shepard, Amanda Willet, Brenda Mahler and Roberto Perez.
Principals for each school presented their respective teachers with their awards and a short speech recognizing their qualities as teachers, relationships with their students and who they are as a person.
Hucrest Elementary School Principal Don Schrader had this to say about fifth Grade Teacher Scott Kelso, “What I see is a genuine, caring and thoughtful teacher. Though seemingly a tough exterior, but not really, he’s got a great heart and he’s a softy.”
Over 400 teachers have been honored in the 15 years of the event.
Event sponsor Neil Hummel said that teachers are some of the most important people in our young lives as kids spend more time with teachers than their families.
“They not only inspired us, but they made us believe in ourselves. They challenged us to become better and to work hard to make a difference in the world as well as our community. We realize that your profession is one of the most challenging and demanding types of work one can choose but is often times the most rewarding,” said Hummel.
