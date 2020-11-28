Umpqua Valley Christian School’s was adorned by flags in the days surrounding Veterans Day, thanks to a donation from local VFW Post 2468.
“We are Veterans of the war, and soldiers,” VFW Post 2468 Commander Mike Eakin said. “We believe in patriotism and this is part of patriotism or Americanism as far as we’re concerned. We go to schools whenever they call upon us to do a flag etiquette program to show how to fold the flag properly and and also the meaning for the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and stuff like that.”
UVC Superintendent George Graham, who was in the U.S. Army, said the school has flags in all of the classrooms but wanted to extend their patriotism to the outside of the building as well.
“All of the flags will be will be hung up outside and it’s going to look pretty cool,” Graham said.
Joe Gather, the school’s athletic director and former Marine, requested the flags from the VFW. The VFW Post and VFW Auxiliary Post donated 16 flags to the school.
“I get phone calls quite a bit from individuals and we’ve given flags to high schools and middle schools around the county,” Eakin said.
UVC plans to display the flags outside during special days, such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
