Ethan Hernandez, 9, approached a small school bus parked near the playground at Stewart Park before walking away with a lunch sack containing a cheeseburger and other goodies.
He joined about seven other children at the park on Thursday to receive a free breakfast and lunch, all provided by Roseburg Public Schools Lunchbox Express program. The program, which delivers meals to youth across Roseburg when school is out, remained busy throughout the week for spring break.
Having access to these meals makes a huge difference for Ethan and his mother, Karrie Hernandez, who said they are struggling to make ends meet.
"It's nice that they give us food when we're having a hard time," Ethan said.
Karrie Hernandez said the program helps a lot, especially with all the different challenges people are facing these days.
"They're so giving," Hernandez said. "They provide for us even when they don't have school."
Since the start of the pandemic, the program has seen rise in the number of students who turn up every break for a meal, said Kyle Micken, director of nutrition services for Roseburg Public Schools. Winter break and spring break have both resulted in about 60 meals handed out per day — the highest turnout since the program began eight years ago.
Micken said current economic conditions impacting the cost of food and gas may have an influence on the higher turnouts over holiday breaks. Some families may have also stayed in town instead of traveling over break due to gas prices, which could have caused more students to stop by, Micken said.
LeAnn and Mike Loomis handed out meals from the bus window throughout the day. LeAnn Loomis, who has worked in food services at the district for the last 20 years, said she loves seeing how appreciative and excited the children get when they drive up. Two children even brought "thank you" cards on Wednesday that she plans to hang up in her office at work.
"There are a lot of kids who are hungry," Loomis said. "And they're so grateful. It's just been so rewarding."
