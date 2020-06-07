Maisie Sherman is an introvert with a love for helping animals.
She started working at Saving Grace Pet Adoption center in November 2018 to get volunteer hours while fulfilling a dream of working with animals.
“My mom is allergic so we can’t have any pets. It’s kind of my kitty-fix,” Sherman said.
Saving Grace’s Cattery Manager Brooke Winterholer said Sherman has been a wonderful addition to the team.
“She is always ready to dig into any project we may need help with and she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty,” Winterholer said. “She has a calm and gentle demeanor that is a great quality especially when working with cats. Maisie has helped many cats come out of their shell and feel more at ease during their time here.”
When Sherman noticed that the animal shelter throws away cat beds when cats get sick or have accidents on them, she decided to continue working for the animals from home.
“I’m kind of an introvert, so I didn’t want to do something big and public,” she said. “But I noticed a need.”
The beds are small tie knotted blankets made of felt the cats use to sleep on while staying at the shelter.
“The cats love their beds,” Winterholer said. “They are given a bed when they come in and the bed stays with them while they are here. When the cat is adopted we have started sending the bed home with them. It gives them a sense of familiarity in a new environment and helps their transition in their new home.”
Sherman said she loves working with the staff every Saturday. She performs several different jobs including walking people through the adoption host process, laundry and cleaning.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center Volunteer Director Trina Wheeldon said there are 32 active high school students who volunteer independently. Additionally the Pathways Programs at Yoncalla and Roseburg High School and two after-school groups dedicate their time as well.
Independent volunteers can choose to walk dogs, socialize cats, socialize small animals, help clean kennels, help with outreach, fundraising, and some have chosen to do additional projects such as making pet beds, Facebook fundraisers, make toys to donate and donate items from the Amazon wishlist.
On June 7, Sherman will be one of seven valedictorians at Sutherlin High School, along with her sister Carly Sherman.
All seven of the valedictorians at the school have a 4.0 GPA and are honors students, which means they must have 17 college credits, four years of math and science and a service project. Because the school has named seven valedictorians, there are no salutatorians this year.
“I would take away the perseverance of working hard and not giving up. But I will also remember the kindness of teachers,” Maisie Sherman said. “I’ve struggled a lot. They were there to help me.”
Sherman will go into the exploratory program at Oregon State University to start working a bachelor’s degree.
