For the second summer in a row, students across the Roseburg school district are participating in summer learning classes during two different sessions.
At Joseph Lane Middle School, students from both Joseph Lane and Fremont are taking classes such as cooking, photography or archery.
“Our kids have missed out on a lot over the last couple of years with the COVID pandemic,” said Darin Lomica, assistant principal at Joseph Lane. “Our main objective is really to give students the opportunity to come and engage in some kind of learning activities that interest them.”
The summer learning program is part of a statewide, post-COVID investment made by Governor Kate Brown. The goal of the program is to help educators and students think more broadly about education and also give students the freedom of choice in how they are learning through the classes they choose, according to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon.
“We’re focusing on enjoying learning,” Cordon said. “We want to make sure that schools don’t kill the creativity that kids have.”
Part of the reason the program is called summer learning is to counteract the stigma and sense of having done something wrong that can come with the term “summer school”, according to Cordon.
This summer, the program is serving around 1,000 students across the elementary schools, middle schools and high school in Roseburg. Through the five weeks of classes, students are offered transportation to and from the schools along with breakfast and lunch.
The program at Joseph Lane is split into two different summer sessions, each with around 130 students in attendance.
Because the summer classes are optional for all students, the classes offered are meant to pique their curiosity and find creative new ways of learning, according to Lomica. The classes each fall into one of four categories: the arts, life skills, athletics and STEM.
“You get to work with kids in a different way, this is much more relaxed. It’s not necessarily targeting state standards,” Victoria Hill said.
Hill is teaching a gardening and cooking program this summer with Renee Giruado. During the school year, she works in special education where she has been teaching for 21 years.
This Tuesday students in the cooking and gardening class made strawberry rhubarb jam with rhubarb grown in the garden on site.
“My favorite part is probably just getting out of the house and socializing,” Jacob Jensen, an incoming eighth grader in the class, said. “Getting to talk to friends, meet new people.”
Another goal of the program has been to address what Cordon calls “access gaps.” He described a pattern of students who do well during the school year but may come back in the fall and be behind in reading or math. Integrating learning in a new and engaging way, that students choose to participate in, is one way Roseburg School District has been working to close that gap. Fostering enthusiasm for learning is key.
“Kids get to actually learn what they want to learn. It helps bring out their artsy side,” Kristen Fox, leading a photography class with Becky Jates at Joseph Lane, said.
