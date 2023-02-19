Man reunited with childhood book Sanne Godfrey The News-Review Sanne Godfrey News Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clint Schweitzer was reunited with a book at Sunday’s Celebration of Literacy at Wildlife Safari. SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — Clint Schweitzer couldn’t believe his eyes when he was browsing through the books at Sunday’s Celebration of Literacy event at Wildlife Safari.There, among hundreds of other used books that had been donated to the Umpqua Literacy Council, was a copy of “The Bremen-town Musicians” with the initials “C.S.” in blue marker on the top left.“This is my book,” Schweitzer said. “My mom must have bundled up some of my books and donated it.”Schweitzer remembers ordering the book and the accompanying record from a book fair when he was in grade school.“We listened to it over and over again,” he said. Schweitzer said his family didn’t have television and reading was one of his favorite pastimes, and this book one of his personal favorites.Schweitzer thinks he ordered the book around 1976 and believed his mom would have donated the item when he joined the military in the 1980s.“I’ve got to save it,” he said. “It’s in good condition. I’m going to make my son read it, and I’ll have to call my mom and ask her about it.” Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Sanne Godfrey News Editor Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck Roseburg gets green light to create trails at Sunshine Park Wyden, colleagues demand answers from Kroger Death Notices for February 16, 2023 Death Notices for February 17, 2023 Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Mississippi St. 60, Alabama 45 Mississippi St. 60, Alabama 45 Washington 68, Oregon 60 Washington 68, Oregon 60 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results
