Going to college is a rite of passage.
Not only is it a place for higher education, but for many students, it's also the first time they experience real independence. Students live on their own, cook their own food, buy their own groceries, do their own laundry, and learn what it's like to live with a roommate.
And this year is no different, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm very excited to move to a new area for college," Kaitlyn Riley of Roseburg said. "Even though it won't be the same experience that most college freshmen have, I'm just glad that I get to be on campus. It will be good to be in a new place to make new memories."
Riley is getting ready to move into the dorms at Oregon State University.
"I am still planning on moving into the dorms this fall, mainly for the experience of it," she said. "Even though things will be different this school year, it will be nice to be in the dorms to have a sense of normalcy."
And although there will be some normalcy, there are also a lot of changes.
Oregon State University announced that most of its fall term will be online or remote. Riley said four of her classes will be online, while one will take place in person.
Riley is one of the thousands of college students getting ready for schools to start again.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority and Higher Education Coordinating Commission held a Q&A session for college students.
"At this time, we're seeing different decisions from college to college and that's to be expected," said Ben Cannon, the executive director of HECC. "Each college, under our guidelines, has the flexibility to determine whether and how to open their campus for in-person activity as long as they meet the standards and guidelines set by the state."
Umpqua Community College's board of directors has a special meeting planned for 1 p.m. Aug. 20 to vote on its COVID-19 Health and Safety Operational Plan.
The proposed plan, which will be presented by UCC President Debra Thatcher, notes that most of the college operations are moving online. In general, courses will be delivered online or remotely.
Face-to-face classes are limited to labs, clinical components or high demand career technical education programs. Class sizes for those face-to-face courses will be limited.
The plan was created with the help of a 15-person committee and consultations with Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer.
Students living in one of UCC's two off-campus residence halls will be required to quarantine for 14 days and extra measures were taken to make sure students would be able to physically distance. Isolation rooms are provided for sick or potentially infected students in the dorms.
Officials at the University of Oregon previously announced that they hope to operate under a hybrid model, but will make a final decision by Aug. 26. Portland State University, the University of Portland and Southern Oregon University have already moved most courses online.
Smaller schools such as George Fox and Linfield are limiting the number of students allowed per class, while Reed College requires each student be tested for COVID-19 prior to fall term.
Under HECC guidelines, all colleges and universities must require students and staff to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot take place, maintain rigorous cleaning measures, and reconfigure classrooms to allow for maximum social distancing. The general public will not be allowed on campus in the fall and no more than two people can be assigned to a dorm room.
"COVID-19 is still spreading and it's quite dangerous, even to young people," Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne said. "People need to think really hard about the exposure to others, and how much close contact they are engaging in. Wearing a face covering is critical, as is keeping gatherings to an absolute minimum. That means there should be no parties, sorry."
State officials came out with very stringent guidelines when it came to kindergarten through 12th grade education, which had some people concerned about the same thing happening to colleges in the fall.
"I'm not prepared to say whether, you know, the state will or will not at some point determine that it has to take more rigid and stringent measures as it did in March when the pandemic began here," Cannon said. "But, you know, I'm certainly seeing a lot of caution on the part of our colleges and universities."
Jeanne added that local health authorities, as well as the OHA, are gathering data and will be able to make a decision on when closures are required.
