Students from Maple Corner Montessori got to take a trip around the world Friday — but instead of expensive hotels and long plane rides, the teachers brought the world to the kids.
International Day is an annual event Leanne Jorgenson started when she founded her first school, Foothills Montessori School, in the Las Vegas area in 1999.
Jorgenson now runs Maple Corner Montessori, a private elementary school located on the Umpqua Community College campus, which opened in 2018.
This year, the 140 students at the school traveled from classroom to classroom as they ate food, listened to music, did crafts and gazed at the elaborate decorations —a liberty bell, a giant windmill, an igloo made of milk jugs and water bottles, and even an alpaca named Kusco that students could pet.
“We just go all out,” Jorgenson said. “It’s a fun experience for students to get immersed in different cultures.”
Students alternated between five continents: Africa, Antarctica, South America, North America and Europe.
In the Europe classroom, students listened to a short lecture before exploring the windmill representing the Netherlands, or the miniature Louvre representing France. When the lecture ended, however, most students raced for the snacks — pretzel bites from Germany or biscotti cookies from Belgium.
Jorgensen and Kendall Hutchinson, the school administrator, say that learning in immersive settings such as these help the students retain more information.
“This is important for all ages, even adults,” Jorgenson said. “The more you learn something in this way, it becomes a part of you. If you hear something, you can just forget it, but if you experience it, it becomes a part of you.”
Older students, in fourth through sixth grade, took more of a leadership role in the day’s events, helping to facilitate the craft activities for the children in kindergarten through third grade.
“I like being able to interact with the younger students,” said Brielle Crane, a fourth grader helping the second graders make small hand drums in the Africa classroom. “I love being able to see everyone’s costumes and all the different cultures.”
“It’s very tiring,” said Jackson Middlekauff, a fifth grader who has attended Maple Corner Montessori for four years. Wearing a paper crown, he helped students work on making masks out of paper plates in the Africa continent — he’s participated in the events in previous years, but now he’s learning how to be a teacher as well.
“People like very different things than I like,” Jackson said. “Me and my friends are doing math, and the kids have no idea how to do that. Then, like, I turn around and help them, and then I turn around and have to help another one with the same thing.”
Teachers at Maple Corner Montessori felt that the event is a way to keep kids engaged, helping them learn about cultures they may not have a chance to experience otherwise.
“So many people grow up not knowing about other places to travel,” said Laura Ventura, a first and second grade teacher at the school. “Knowing that there are different things happening in other parts of the world connects the children to cultures and other ways of life, and just knowing the continents is a big step in education for a lot of people.
The morning ended with a parade across the front of the school, culminating in the students singing a song taught to them by the teachers in the weeks beforehand.
“They have that intrinsic motivation where they want to learn,” Ventura said. “We’re not just enforcing an idea or our will upon then, they get to learn at their own pace. They get to practice something until it really feels right, and they get the reward of accomplishment — even if they don’t get it right away, they think ‘I know this’, and it sticks with them.”
