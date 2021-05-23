Maple Corner Montessori is hosting summer camps for students age 3 to those going into fifth grade between June 14 and August 20.
The primary camp is for student age 3 to rising kindergarten, and the elementary camp is for student going into first grade to those going into fifth grade. Elementary students will be able to swim in the Umpqua Community College twice a week.
Camps take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $170 per week.
To learn more or register go to: roseburgsummercamp.com.
