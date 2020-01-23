WINCHESTER — Maple Corner Montessori school lives up to its name again after students planted three different maple trees, and two other trees, near its building on the Umpqua Community College campus.
Leanne Jorgensen, founder and head of school, said she named the school for the red maple trees outside the building on West Harvard Avenue when the school was founded in 2018. The school moved to the community college campus at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year where there were fewer maple trees.
Parent Alex Kelley wanted to bring the maple trees back to Maple Corner Montessori and contacted the Arbor Day Foundation, which provided the school with five saplings; red maple, sugar maple, Japanese maple, dogwood and redbud.
"The maple trees were (chosen) because of the name and the other ones because we wanted variety and for the students to see the different flowers and leaves," Kelley said. "As a parent, I think it's important to be involved in our child's education. So I contributed in way that will be hands on and provide a memory that would last."
Student Addilyn Stevenson, a student, who attended the school last year at the other location said she missed the trees. "It really made me feel like it was actually a maple corner," Addilyn said. "Why would there be maple trees if it wasn't maple corner."
Umpqua Community College facilities staff helped create spaces for the trees to be planted and the elementary school students helped dig holes and placed the trees in them.
They worked in small groups to plant each trees. Addilyn, Holden Schult, Mia Jorgensen, Rio Henrickson and Jack Adamson worked together to plant the sugar maple.
After they placed the sapling into the freshly dug hole, they refilled it with dirt, made sure to put some of the worms back in and went to look at the trees planted by their schoolmates.
A red maple tree is planted on the top of the hillside next to the entrance of the school and is expected to become a focus point for the school.
Leanne Jorgensen spoke to the elementary-aged students before they started planting and said the trees are about the same age that the school has been at the new location.
"They're going to get taller and taller and taller, and they're going to grow just like you guys," she said to the student. "Their roots are going to be down in the ground, as we cover up their roots, and they're going to get stronger and stronger and bigger and bigger and that's just like our school is going to be. Our roots are going to be stronger and stronger and you guys are all going to get bigger and bigger and stronger and stronger and more and more beautiful just like the trees."
After the students left Kelley made sure the trees were protected from wildlife that frequently roams the campus.
