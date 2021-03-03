WINCHESTER — Harry Potter, Batman, Molly, Jojo Siwa, Hermione Granger, mouse and a host of other characters spread out in the grass in front of Maple Corner Montessori on the Umpqua Community College campus on Tuesday.
Students at the school were encouraged to dress up as their favorite book character for the celebration of Read Across America. The youngest students dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters while the classrooms with older children included characters from any book.
Adalynn Hanna dressed up as Thing 1, and she said her brother dressed as Thing 2. "I love every single one of (the Dr. Seuss books)," Adalynn said.
Just after 1 p.m. many of the students went outside to read books, with another reading scheduled for later in the day — inside, so that students could build blanket forts and read with flashlights.
Nora Rogers dressed up as the mouse from the book "The Gruffalo."
"I really like him and what he does," she explained. "He outsmarts all animals and they don't eat him because he tricks them."
Students started the day off by telling their classmates what character they were and why they chose that particular person or being.
Brielle Crane, a second grader, dressed up as Molly from one of the American Girl book series. Her American Girl doll was dressed up in the same white dress with white and blue trim.
"She's a fun, amazing, adventurous girl," Brielle said, adding that she herself also likes to be adventurous. "I like to go out and run up and down the rows of grapes. I live out in the country."
And while there were many instantly recognizable costumes, there were also a few that needed a little bit of explaining.
Eliza Bliss, a fourth grader, dressed up as Rahel from "The Storyteller's Beads," a book by Portland author Jane Kurtz about two girls from different religious backgrounds who embark on a difficult journey through a turbulent and violent Ethiopia.
"I really like reading," Eliza said, adding that she's currently reading the first book in the Harry Potter series.
Third grader Olivia Taute and fifth grader Emma Williams dressed up as a character from the Harry Potter series, specifically Olivia was Hermione Granger while Emma was Ginny Weasley.
"I like Read Across America because I love reading," Olivia said. "Harry Potter is on of the things that inspired me to like writing, because I love how the writer, J. K. Rowling, included so much detail and she doesn't just do serious things."
