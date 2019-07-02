Marin Gray was crowned 2019 Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen on Saturday in Seaside.
“Right now I’m really tired, but really excited and I’m looking forward to spending my year with Shivali (Kadam), who’s Miss Oregon,” Gray said in a phone interview Monday.
Gray, who was fourth runner-up last year, received her crown at the Miss Oregon competition. She will compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Orlando, Florida, from July 23-27.
“The turnaround time from Miss Oregon to the Miss America Outstanding Teen pageant is only about three weeks, so as soon as I was crowned we started paperwork and I’ll be heading out to Orlando, Florida, in a few weeks,” Gray said.
Gray will travel to the competition around July 16 and learn new routines for the opening number, fitness and other parts of the competition.
“The level of competition is significantly higher,” said Shannon Sebastian, the Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen director. “Most ladies are going to be outstanding, they’re going to excel in the classroom as well as out of the classroom, extra-curricular activities, community service and involvement. It’s just really putting the bow on that well-rounded package that they already bring and be able to convey that in a really good way to the judges.”
Gray’s platform is BRAVE — Building Respect, Alliances, and Value for Everyone — and her talent is ballet. In addition to the title, she also received awards for scholastic achievement and fundraising.
“She is very impressive and we’re truthfully just thrilled to have her as our title holder and support her at the national,” Sebastian said. “We expect her to represent Oregon very, very well.”
Gray will be working with Sebastian on finishing paperwork and fine-tuning her talents as she gets ready to head to the national competition.
“Really she is quite ready to go, it’s just fabulous. She just is already at that national level,” Sebastian said. “We’ll just be polishing the diamond, so to speak.”
Olivia McCurdy, Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen, was first runner-up. McCurdy got a talent award for her dance performance and was named Rising Star.
Gray and McCurdy, both Roseburg High School sophomores, shared a hug on stage before the winner was announced.
“I can’t remember exactly what was said, but we just hugged it out and we were both just really happy that we made it that far,” Gray said.
Within 24 hours of receiving the Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen title, Gray was in a group chat with other state winners.
As the Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen titleholder Gray will be a spokeswoman for the state’s passion project, Every Child Oregon — an organization aimed to provide love, care and support for vulnerable children and families in Oregon. The national platform is built around Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to provide medical treatment to children.
Roseburg’s Lily Brown, Miss Sierra Cascade Outstanding Teen, received the top fitness award.
Shivali Kadam, Miss Portland, was crowned Miss Oregon and will advance to the Miss America competition.
Miss Sunstone Emily Warren and Miss Linn-Benton Sarah Blum were among the top 10 finalists, Warren and Blum both have ties to Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.