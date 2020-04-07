Anti-bullying program organizer and Roseburg High School sophomore Marin Gray is looking for someone to take over her tasks as organizer and presenter for B.R.A.V.E. World, which stands for Building Respect and Values for Everyone.
Gray started the program four years ago as a way to introduce people of different cultures to each other to increase understanding and prevent bullying.
“People who are culturally different are often the target of bullying in schools because of fear and misunderstanding of those differences,” Gray said. “I’m looking for someone who is willing to take initiatives and has an eye to promote the program.”
Although Gray started the program in middle school, she’s not necessarily looking for a middle school student to take it over but anybody who wants to take on the project locally.
“It’d be nice if they had knowledge of other cultures,” Gray said, but added its not a requirement.
Gray is the current Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen title holder and hopes to train her successor during an event next year.
In her years as the program organizer, Gray has developed an online kit that enables people to put on a B.R.A.V.E. World event in their own community. The kit contains information on what to say when looking for a venue, when talking to potential international representatives, press release templates and templates for signs and documents.
Gray said the tool kit made organizing the event much faster and it now takes her about three days to line up her speakers and then some organization on the day of the event itself.
On Feb. 24, Gray presented an international fair for the fourth consecutive year in the Jo Lane Middle School with community members from 12 different countries.
Countries represented included Japan, Iceland, Vietnam, Democratic Republic of Congo, Germany, Mexico, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Korea, Israel and Brazil. Each year the countries vary depending on the speakers.
Gray will be a senior in 2022 and would like to take on an advisory role to the new organizer, while she focuses on applying for colleges.
Information: maringray04@gmail.com.
