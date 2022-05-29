There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to Roseburg High School senior Marin Gray. That’s because Gray has made it her mission to make as much of an impact on her community as she can, however she can.
She’s done that by being as involved as possible and finding sustainable ways to fill gaps she’s found along the way.
Her community service journey began as part of her duties as Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen; she showed up because she was told to. Then, she started meeting the people who her hard work was benefitting.
“Hearing their stories — their success stories and even some of their failures — really inspired me to get involved and use what I can,” she said.
Her first assignment was helping Every Child Douglas County, an area of the community that Gray still works with to this day. In fact, she put some of her downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to good use with what she calls the Hope Totes initiative.
Over the past three years, the initiative has raised over $8,000 toward providing duffle bags to children entering foster care.
“A couple years ago, I realized when children enter foster care for the first time they are often handed a plastic garbage sack to carry their belongings in,” Gray said. “Obviously, that isn’t a situation that would spread a lot of hope on one of the most uncertain days of your life as a foster child, so I decided I would do this little positive thing by bringing duffle bags into their lives instead of starting out with a garbage sack.”
When her duties as Douglas County Miss Outstanding Teen concluded, she went on to be crowned Miss Douglas County. She’s also an honor roll student, member and founder of several clubs on the Roseburg High School campus, dancer, avid Joni Mitchell fan and ...
The key, she said, is time management. She even goes so far as to schedule downtime in the planner she uses to keep everything organized. One new hobby she has been exploring is painting, of which she is doing a series of Joni Mitchell album covers.
“I’ve just found my passion,” she said. “Everything that I participate in, whether its an existing club or something I’ve created, its something that I’ve stumbled upon that gives me a lot of joy for some reason or has found me a community of like-minded people.”
She really found her group among her high school’s student leadership, where service-minded leaders are working to make differences. Gray said she also likes putting herself out there to meet people she might not have interacted with before.
Struggles come in the form of never having enough time to do it all. Dance was one such passion that had to be put on the back burner, both because of time constraints and COVID-19 closures. The pandemic also introduced challenges when it came to finding volunteers to help on Gray’s projects.
“Learning how to overcome those challenges and network with people was difficult at the time, but I’m really glad that I went through it because I think the organizations have come out stronger than ever,” she said.
She’s started four community service initiatives: the BRAVE (Building Respect and Value for Everyone) World Intercultural Fair, Hope Totes, Kindle: A love of reading project and BRAVE Scholarships.
When asked if there was anything she hadn’t done, Gray laughed when she admitted she had always wanted to try skydiving. She’s near fearless, but one thing does scare her.
“Failure. For sure,” she said. “I think sometimes my feel of failure has crippled me a little bit, so over the years — and especially during the years I’ve had to reflect during COVID-19 — I’ve really had to work on not only my definition of failure but my definition of success.”
She had a failure-is-final mentality that paralyzed her. But over the last few years, she’s learned the opposite is actually true.
“I’ve had to redefine success as growing from a failure, which makes failure not as scary and makes me not as afraid to try as I was before,” she said. “It’s definitely something I’m still working on, but it’s given me the chance to reevaluate my perspective.”
Not being accepted to her dream school — Yale — was one such failure that she really had to work to understand. Thankfully, success came five months later.
“In the fall I will be heading off to Harvard to hopefully pursue a career in education administration. I still feel like I’m dreaming, honestly. I’m half expecting an email from them saying ‘sorry, we pushed the wrong button,’ which is why I committed before they could change their minds,” she joked.
Gray’s not sure if she will bring her education back home, but she hopes to make the same impact on future students that her educators did on her.
“Wherever I go, I’m really hoping to follow in Dr. (Jill) Weber’s footsteps and be an affective educational administrator later in life, whether that is as principal or superintendent. Just to pass on her legacy of being such a caring, kind, compassionate and effective leader,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the support, encouragement and mentorship of the RHS staff over the past four years, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them.”
