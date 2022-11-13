The hillside was eroding. The vegetation had been eaten down by the goat herd, leaving a dirty brown and ugly landscape.
“It needed to be a forest,” said Marline Koch. She and her husband, Andrew Koch, started planting trees on the hillside shortly after moving in 1964 to the 160-acre homestead that Andrew’s parents, Esther and Herbert Koch, had settled in the 1940s. The property is along Applegate Creek in the Upper Cow Creek drainage.
For many years, Esther Koch wrote a weekly column, Fresh Breeze from the West, for The News-Review. She died in 2013.
The goat herd gradually went away and over the years many more acres in that area were purchased and planted with Douglas fir seedlings by the Koch family. The family got the seedlings by pulling the naturally growing trees from the sandy cutbanks of forest roads during the winter months when the soil was soft and giving. If allowed to grow in the cutbanks, the trees would have been cut so the family saved them and transitioned them into a growing forest.
The family’s efforts on 770 acres of forest land led to Marline Koch recently being named the 2022 Douglas County Tree Farmer of the Year by the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association.
Marline Koch said her husband, who died in 1983, approached forest management with a philosophy of “If I can’t make it better, I won’t log.”
Over the past decades, some trees were pre-commercially thinned in the growing forest. Dying or diseased trees were also logged and more recently, Marline Koch explained, trees negatively impacted by the drought and lack of water were logged.
“It’s been a family thing of working in the forest,” she said of her husband and their sons and families sharing the work of caring for the trees, eliminating invasive weeds, building bridges and trails, rebuilding old skid and logging roads for fire breaks and for access by firefighting equipment if needed, and building or maintaining water bars on those roads to prevent erosion. A house, barn, sheds and fences were also built.
“It’s nice to know somebody notices,” Marline Koch said of the recognition by the small woodlands association. “Thanks to years of work, we now have places where the trees are spaced just right, they’re growing fast and the fire danger is less.
“It took over 50 years, but now it’s a beautiful forest,” she added. “We haven’t logged every year, but when we have, we’ve been pleased with how the loggers have treated the land. We’ve used different contractors because we’ve outlived some of them”
Marline Koch said wildfire has always been a major concern. There have been lightning strikes on the property in past years, but none that have expanded into a major event. She added that in early August in 2021, a thunder and lightning storm passed over the area and the next day she could see eight fire starts from lightning in the far distance.
“Fire can get you so you have to manage and prepare for it,” Koch said.
About 75 Douglas County Small Woodlands Association members recently toured the Koch property and honored Marline Koch with the annual award. Koch shared the history of the property and how four generations of the family had helped with its management.
“It’s a beautiful place,” said Richard Rawson, president of the association. “They’ve done a lot with it. They’ve thinned trees, they’ve harvested trees, the loggers who have done the work have done it with care. There’s some park like areas and some dense forest. A good mix.”
Marline Koch explained Esther and Herbert Koch homesteaded the original 160 acres with the intent of living off the land. Prior to their arrival, the property had been logged and burned. The couple moved into a cabin with no electricity and no running water. They had no car in those early years.
In a small meadow and on the surrounding hillsides, goats grazed and kept the vegetation down, but that allowed erosion to take place.
The transition of the property began in the mid-1960s when Marline and Andrew started planting trees and decreasing the goat population. Marline, now 81, said that this year will be her last year of falling trees with her chain saw. She explained she has eye issues that are preventing her from seeing exactly which way a tree is leaning and how it should be cut to safely drop it to the ground.
Her younger family members will help with that work. But she plans to still check on keeping water bars intact, invasive weeds at bay, and trails and roads accessible.
“My hope for the future is that my son, my grandkids, will love the land like I do,” Marline Koch said. “That’s all I can ask for.”
