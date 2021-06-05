Roseburg High School senior Maryn Wicks is the 2021 recipient of the $1,500 Nicholas J. Goirigolzarri Memorial scholarship.
Wicks is the daughter of Rachel and Kevin Wicks. She maintained a 3.8 GPA with a rigorous course load, being active in athletics and leadership roles.
Wicks will be attending Utah Valley University this fall where she plans to major in forensic science. Her goal is to work in the justice system as a forensic psychologist.
The annual scholarship is awarded to a Roseburg High School senior who exemplifies Nick’s passion for lief, leadership and service to community and country with plans to pursue a post-secondary education. Nick was a 2006 graduate from the high school and went on to study at the Air Force Academy, served in the Air Force Space Operations group and played on the rugby team. His life was cut short at 25 because of leukemia.
The annual scholarship is made possible by the contributions in his memory from his family and friends. This scholarship will again be available in February of 2022 for a Roseburg High School senior.
