Maryn Wicks is the recipient of the Roseburg High School Class of 64 Scholarship.
Wicks, a senior at Roseburg High School, who will be pursuing a career in forensic psychology. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College before transferring to Utah Valley University.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Rachel Wicks of Roseburg.
Wicks has been the captain of the girls varsity soccer team, a member of the swim team and volunteer during track and field competitions. She has been an active member of the family, career, and community leaders of America club.
Wicks volunteers with Blue Zones Projects, Link Crew, and the high school basketball team. She has been in school musicals and is a member of the National Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.