Created by students, for students!
Meet the incredible business savvy Roseburg High School students of Steve Patterson’s Advanced Applied Business class: Cynthia Byrd, Ilias Corbin, Elliot Molina and Joe Clyde.
These four seniors are known for running the RHS Student Store. They design hoodies, shirts and other spirit gear. They also determine the costs per item and what marketing strategies to use.
“Our goal for the store is to make things affordable,” said Ilias. “We don’t profit much, we felt accessibility is really important. What good is merch if nobody can afford it?”
The money that is made from product sales in the student store goes right back into purchasing more merchandise. Thanks to local partnerships with workforce programs, the students have the opportunity to earn paychecks for their work, said Sheri Carson, Career and Technical Education division leader at RHS.
They also spend quite a bit of their own time keeping the store open and have accrued 150-200 volunteer hours to add to college applications.
The store is located in the Arts Building at RHS and runs during lunch break and athletic events. Through the store and overall RHS business program, students have learned about accounting, management, marketing, product development, data analysis, research and entrepreneurship.
Throughout their time in the RHS business program track, these students have each earned 24 college credits.
“I can’t say enough about the students that have been charged with running the student store this year,” Patterson said. “Coming in as a new business teacher, I had a lot of questions regarding policy and procedures involved with running the store, but these four seniors took the ball and ran with it. They have shown a great deal of leadership, and due to their efforts, the store hasn’t skipped a beat.”
Students who take business classes at RHS are also eligible to join Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA members have the opportunity to compete in regional, state and national events that focus on business fields such as human resource management, communications and organizational leadership.
Based on their experience running the student store, Cynthia and Ilias won first place at the April 2022 FBLA state conference in the Business Report category.
“Our advisors give us a lot of guidance,” Cynthia said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without Mr. Patterson and Ms. Carson. They really encourage us to problem solve and learn things on our own, but they also help us, for sure.”
Business and marketing is one of nine job-skill building programs offered through RHS’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) department. RHS students also have the opportunity to explore fields and trades including automotive, manufacturing, carpentry/woodworking, drafting, hospitality, early childhood education, agriculture and health occupations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.