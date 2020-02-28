Wildfires that raged through Australia from late 2019 until mid-February 2020 hit close to home for Melrose Elementary School second grade teacher Janet Parrott and her students jumped into action.
Parrott lived in Australia for 20 years and her son and daughter-in-law live in Canberra, the country’s capital.
“I felt awful,” Parrott said. “They had the worst air quality in the world for weeks. I felt helpless.”
Students brainstormed how they could help and decided on a coin drive. Each classroom at the school had a mason jar that could be filled with change.
“It’s a place on earth and they deserve as much as we have,” second-grader McKinley Downie said. “If it happened to us, we’d want them to help us. You treat people the way you want to be treated.”
Students raised nearly $1,000 for WWF Bushfire Emergency and the second grade teachers matched their students’ donations.
Parrott said there was a first grader who donated $100 of his own money.
Posters were hung around the school to illustrate the dangers the fires posed to wildlife and during an assembly a video showed that in more depth.
“I was scared some animals would go extinct,” second grader Haleigh Williams said. “I didn’t want them to go extinct.”
Callen Davis said he too was concerned about the animals and had been reading a book about Australia to learn more facts about the country. He pointed out that it was an Australian who came up with the word “selfie.”
Parrott keeps her students informed about what the people of Australia are going through by showing pictures and teaching about the different animals that live in the country.
Grass is starting to grow back, but the trees are blackened and what used to be a thick forest now looks more like a prairie.
“Everybody knows someone who’s lost everything,” Parrott said. “Everything is burnt.”
Parrott said she’s continued to receive and accept donations from community members. If people want to help donate for the Australian recovery, donations can be made online at https://www.wwf.org.au/get-involved/bushfire-emergency.
