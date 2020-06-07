Dressed in black with sunglasses on, Micah Nichols took his senior portrait with his accordion in front of an American flag and crumbling wall in what he called, "A wonderful suite of coincidences."
"My mom convinced me to bring my accordion down to the picture studio as a prop, and the strange background of the photo was already present," Nichols said. "I have no idea where the sunglasses came from, but in the end that picture just kind of... happened."
The picture itself reflects the way his teachers describe him: witter, brilliant, extraordinary, unique and incorporates what's important to Nichols — music.
"Music is important to me since it always cheers me up," he said. "Every time I've been feeling unwell or depressed, being able to practice an instrument has always been an escape to take care of myself. Plus, other people seem to like it, and I like it, so there's almost no reason not to do it."
Nicholas won first place in the Umpqua Actors Community Theatre High School talent competition in April, which was held digitally, with his mallet percussion.
He also won a percussion solo competition at the Ashland Solo & Ensemble Festival, and was a Roseburg Marching Ensemble pit student leader.
Nichols plans to study music and computer science at the University of Oregon in the fall.
"Computer science, so I can study a subject that I enjoy and hopefully get a promising career out of it, and music, so I don't get bored doing the first thing," Nichols said.
Nichols is one of the valedictorians at Roseburg High School and received the math department award during the altered evening of excellence ceremony.
"Micah is simply brilliant," math teacher Joe Richards said. "He is easily one of the wittiest people on the planet, has an extraordinary broad set of skills that are of an incredibly high caliber, and both interested and deeply inquisitive about a tremendous number of things."
Nichols was born in Puyallup, Washington, but spent most of his younger years in Arkansas where he was homeschooled. He moved to Roseburg just before the start of high school and attended Roseburg High School for four years.
When Nichols first found out graduation couldn't continue as usual he was excited that he wouldn't have to spend hours prepping for graduation.
"Now that our virtual graduation has already occurred, it occurs to me now how truly underwhelming it was, like I've been robbed of an experience that every current adult had," he said. "For being a valedictorian it's even more depressing, since graduation was supposed to be my proof that I did peak in high school."
