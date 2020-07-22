Michelle Knee will be the new assistant superintendent for Roseburg Public Schools as was announced during last week’s regular school board meeting.
Superintendent Jared Cordon said during the meeting that he made changes in the office “in an effort to accelerate support to our students, staff, and families next year.”
Cordon said the position had been on his mind since coming to the district a year ago.
“The premise behind Michelle’s new role is to provide the supports that meet the needs of the district,” Cordon said Wednesday. “She has taken a lead role in the reopening plans.”
The role of assistant superintendent is not new to the school district. But it had been several years since the district last had an assistant superintendent.
“I am excited and honored to have this new role,” Knee said. “I am invested in our schools and community and I will work tirelessly to provide the support staff and students need to be successful.”
Knee will provide an increased level of support to the district while continuing in her role as director of teaching and learning.
“Her years in education, both in the classroom and helping lead schools, put her in a position to understand and be a thought-partner in the ways to move forward,” Cordon said. He added that staff has been excited and positive about the additional role for Knee.
Cordon also appointed Stephanie Taylor as administrative assistant to the superintendent. Taylor had previously worked as the administrative assistant to the chief operations officer.
