Staff members from both Roseburg middle schools expressed concerns about the Roseburg Public Schools reopening plan during Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon explained that while the decision to reopen was made last week, there were still some variables that could change the reopening plan including new state guidance regarding reopening that is expected to be released on Jan. 19.
“This new guidance could impact, or alter our current reopening plans that you approved last week,” Cordon said. “Once the metrics are released on Jan. 19, we will examine those potential changes to metrics mandates and policies and we will communicate with you and adjust our plans accordingly.”
School board chair Rebecca Larson asked community members not to speak out about the reopening and described the current reopening status of Roseburg Public Schools as “kind of pending.”
Larson said, “I would ask that if your comments are in regard to our reopening plan that you consider tabling them. For this reason: First off, it is not an action item on our agenda tonight. Second off: There has been a dramatic shift in the messages that we have gotten at the state level.”
Larson said the district received guidance from the state education department that was incongruent with Gov. Kate Brown’s message on Dec. 23 when she said would like to see all schools reopen by Feb. 15.
Stacey Atwell-Keister of Fremont Middle School and Janet Smith of Jo Lane Middle School shared portions of letters signed by the staff in their building during the public participation session of the meeting. School board members received the full letters, but a request by The News-Review to see those letters did not immediately receive a response.
“With COVID leave expiring, there is a concern that teachers will not be protected from financial hardship in the case that they do have quarantine,” Atwell-Keister said. She also brought up the mixing of cohorts and the increased risk this would be for students and staff.
Staff at Jo Lane echoed those same concerns, as Smith read a letter signed by 22 staff members.
“Why would we take that risk with staff, students and family members,” Smith said. “We propose that both doses of immunization should be administered prior to our return. There are high risk teachers who would be putting their lives on the line, each day, just by being present in the building when hundreds of students return. Not to mention the families of staff members and students who may also be at risk. By putting students in the building before that can be accomplished we run a higher risk of COVID-19 being spread to staff. This places lives at risk unnecessarily.”
Instructional Assistant Jeff Jackson, who has been employed with the district for 22 years, also spoke out against the reopening plan. But besides his issue with the plan he was unhappy that the classified staff was not included in discussions surrounding reopening when a representative for the certified staff was invited to talk about reopening with district administrators.
“I want to know what message that sends to classified employees about their status in the district,” Jackson said.
As for the one item on the agenda: West Coast Solutions was selected as project manager for the Fremont Middle School seismic upgrades.
