A boiler room accident has left Milo Adventist Academy Vice Principal Jeff Miller with second and third degree burns to approximately 30% of his body.
Referred to as “Mr. Milo” by school principal Randy Thornton due to his tenure and dedication to the school, Miller was doing routine maintenance in the school’s boiler pit when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing, according to an announcement posted to the school’s Facebook page Thursday.
“Thankfully, Jeff was able to climb from the pit and stop, drop and roll while a nearby staff member called 911. Within minutes, fire department paramedics were on scene to assist,” the post continued.
Miller helped by Milo and Tiller Volunteer Fire Departments and transported by REACH Air Medical Services to Medford. Once stabilized, he was once more transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center.
“The first bite of shock and other emotions are starting to heal. We are doing well, considering, but in both cases — though for Jeff in particular — it’s a long road to recovery,” Thornton said.
Thornton said school counsellors and the church pastor are available for students and families in need of support.
Miller is a very popular teacher and administrator, Thornton said. Not only is he a Milo Academy alumni, he is currently the longest standing employee of the academy at nearly three decades.
As of Friday morning, Thornton had heard that Miller was headed in to one of many skin grafting surgeries. The burns were worst on Miller’s left arm, Thornton said, and medical teams estimate about a month-long hospital stay.
“Like I said, we expect a rather long recovery but we’re already counting the days and I know he’ll be anxious. I think he’ll even keep doing some of his work from from his hospital bed,” Thornton said.
The school is organizing donations for the Miller family to help with expenses not covered by insurance. Donations can be made over the phone at 541-825-3200 or mailing checks to Milo Academy, P.O. Box 278 Days Creek, OR 97429.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.