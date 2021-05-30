Milo Adventist Academy’s outdoor commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30 at Milo Adventist Academy. Graduation is closed to the general public.
Graduates of the Milo Adventist Academy class of 2021 are: Josue Aguirre, Caleb Alder, Eli Anderson, Gabriel Anulak, Pedro Aragon, Brandon Baron, Aroddy Benitez, Eli Bentley, Miller Carrero, Ethan Coleman, Jennifer Corral, Christa Dan, Ibzan Delgado, Temo Gordillo, Alyssa Haley, Hector Hernandez, Sammy Kokinos, Angel LaRiccia, Rose McMaster, Ariadna Merino, KarrLee Miller, Weimar Muñoz, Lea Ndele, Taylor Norwood, Alanna Ortega, Ramte Ramdinthara, Rachel Sanudo, Moriah Scarbrough, Trevor Seals, Karen Silva, Nastya Sirotinskaya, Caleb Teshome, Danny Vivanco, Kaitlin Walters and Eric Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.