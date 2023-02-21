From left, Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen Lena Larecy and Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen Hailey Gordon being presented their co-top teen talent awards by Emma Hargraves on Sunday night at the Miss Douglas County competition on Sunday in Winston.
Amy Greig performing her dance routine during the talent portion of the Miss Douglas County competition on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center in Winston. Greig won Miss Congeniality and a community service award.
Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen Lena Larecy performing her dance routine during the talent portion of the Miss Douglas County competition on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center in Winston. Larecy won the Community Service (teen), Top Interview (teen) and Photogenic (teen) awards.
Aspen Young celebrates after her crowning as Miss Douglas County on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center in Winston.
Hailey Gordon is crowned Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center in Winston.
Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen Lena Larecy receives her sash Sunday night at the Miss Douglas County competition.
Cianna Haines reacts to winning Miss Congeniality on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center.
Emily Redling during her final performance as Miss Umpqua Valley 2022, on Sunday night at the Winston Community Center in Winston.
WINSTON — Aspen Young, Lena Larecy and Hailey Gordon will be the titleholders for the Miss Douglas County Scholarship program for 2023.
Young was crowned Miss Douglas County, Larecy was selected as Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen and Gordon was named Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen at the conclusion of Wednesday’s competition at the Winston Community Center.
“I’m so excited,” Young said. “I’m so grateful that the community believed in me, and the judges as well. I am excited to spread my platform.”
Young hopes to spread autism awareness through her community service. The topic is near to her heart as her brother is on the autism spectrum and Young said he was not always accepted — something she hopes to change.
Young also received praise for her on stage talent — reciting a self-written poem about her brother.
Larecy and Gordon tied for top talent in the outstanding teen competition. Larecy performed a dance, while Gordon speed painted.
“I’m really excited and I’m so relieved,” Gordon said. “It was a long process, but I’m just so excited to continue the journey here.”
Larecy echoed those same sentiments, “I’m super grateful to have this opportunity to be able to work in my community.”
Larecy and Gordon will travel to North Bend in April to compete in the Miss Oregon’s Teen Competition.
Young will advance to the Miss Oregon competition, which is held in July in Seaside.
