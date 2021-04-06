Miss DougCo

After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program will return to crown four new titleholders in a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

The competition will be held at the Winston Community Center and will be hosted by Marin Gray, who is a student at Roseburg High School and the reigning Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen.

The program will be streamed virtually and tickets are available at missdouglascounty.org. Single show tickets are $15 and tickets for both shows are $20.

Competition for the titles of Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Umpqua Valley’s Outstanding Teen starts at 11 a.m. with 14 teen contestants.

Competition for the title of Miss Douglas County and Miss Umpqua Valley will be between six contestants and starts at 3 p.m.

The winners will move on to compete for the titles of Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen from June 16-19 in Seaside.

Here are the contestants in the Miss competition:

Miss001Allen.jpg

Elizabeth Allen

Age: 21

School: Umpqua Community College

Parents: Michael and Tiffanie Allen

Talent: Contemporary Dance

Platform Issue: The Importance of Oral Health

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a Dental Assistant

Miss002Rickman.jpg

Brighid Rickman

Age: 18

School: Oregon State University Honors College

Parents: Stacey and David Rickman

Talent: Tenor Saxophone

Platform Issue: American Red Cross

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Graduate Medical School and become an Emergency Physician

Miss003Gomes.jpg

Morgan Gomes

Age: 17

School: Glide High School

Parents: Mitchell Gomes and Heather Gomes

Talent: Dramatic Inspirational Speech

Platform Issue: Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend a 4-year university and study Creative Writing

Miss004Warren.jpg

Emily Warren

Age: 22

School: Oregon State University

Parents: Doug and Tami Warren

Talent: Vocal

Platform Issue: 4-H, A Positive Youth Development and Mentoring Organization

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Digital Marketing

Miss005Kelley.jpg

Amanda Kelley

Age: 18

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: John and Natalie Kelley

Talent: Cheerleading

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To pursue a degree in Nursing

Miss006Young.jpg

Aspen Young

Age: 19

School: Umpqua Community College

Parents: Tracy and Rusty Young

Talent: Poetry

Platform Issue: Autism Awareness

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a Nurse

Here are the contestants in the Outstanding Teen competition:

001Doolittle.jpg

Madyson Doolittle

Age: 14

School: Sutherlin High School

Parents: Crystal Doolittle Brown and Henry Brown

Talent: Vocal with Ukulele

Platform Issue: Spreading Kindness

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a Veterinarian

002Haines.jpg

Cianna Haines

Age: 13

School: Homeschool

Parents: Takisha and Paul Pappas and Victor Haines

Talent: Jazz Dance

Platform Issue: Body Positivity

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To get a Master’s degree in nursing

003Bernardino.jpg

Melina Bernardino

Age: 13

School: Winston Middle School

Parents: Courtney and Carlos Bernardino

Talent: Vocal

Platform Issue: Animal Abuse Prevention

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend University of Oregon or Oregon State

004Wilkins.jpg

Lily Wilkins

Age: 13

School: Fremont Middle School

Parents/Guardians: Fred and Sherry Wilkins

Talent: Lyrical Dance

Platform Issue: B.R.A.V.E

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend the University of Oregon and study Orthodontics

005Meyer.jpg

Kaeli Meyer

Age: 15

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: Keala Meyer and Skyler Meyer

Talent: Contemporary Dance

Platform Issue: Human Trafficking Task Force

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend the University of Oregon and get a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education

006Nelson.jpg

Sophie Nelson

Age: 13

School: Joseph Lane Middle School

Parents: Justin and Michele Nelson

Talent: Electric Guitar

Platform Issue: Veterans Mental Health Support

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Join the United States Coast Guard and then Attend OSU

007VanHouten.jpg

Aurianna VanHouten

Age: 13

School: Homeschool

Parents: Ross and Kris VanHouten

Talent: Musical Theater Dance

Platform Issue: We CAN Make a Difference

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To study Early Childhood Education

008Chase.jpg

Malayna Chace

Age: 14

School: Winston Middle School

Parents: Roseanna King and Christopher Chace

Talent: Vocal with Ukulele

Platform Issue: Suicide Prevention

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Attend University of Oregon

009Larecy.jpg

Lena Larecy

Age: 15

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: Angela and Rick Larecy

Talent: Hip Hop Dance

Platform Issue: Pause because You Can’t Rewind: Teen Vaping and Tobacco Awareness and Education

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To get a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing

010Moore.jpg

Emylie Moore

Age: 13

School: John C. Fremont Middle School

Parents: Dustin and Kristina Moore

Talent: Vocal

Platform Issue: Homelessness Awareness

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend Moorpark College and study Criminal Justice

011Moore.jpg

Mia Moore

Age: 14

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: Dustin and Kristina Moore

Talent: Baritone Saxophone

Platform Issue: Empowering Young Women

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend University of Oregon and obtain a bachelors degree in fine arts

012Hargraves.jpg

Emma Hargraves

Age: 16

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: Julie Hargraves

Talent: Piano

Platform Issue: Raising more awareness for more foster homes in Douglas County.

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Attend Willamette University and become prosecutor for the state

013Haines.jpg

Kylee Haines

Age: 17

School: Roseburg High School

Parents: Brooke David

Talent: Contemporary Dance

Platform Issue: No Kid Hungry

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Study Forensic Science, Psychology, and Criminology

014VanHouten.jpg

Audrey VanHouten

Age: 16

School: Oakland High School/ Homeschool

Parents: Ross and Kris VanHouten

Talent: Tap Dance

Platform Issue: Inspire to Lead: Inspiring Today’s Youth to be Tomorrow’s Leaders

Scholastic/Career Ambition: To obtain a degree in business with an emphasis in Real Estate

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203.

