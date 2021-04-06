After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program will return to crown four new titleholders in a virtual ceremony on Sunday.
The competition will be held at the Winston Community Center and will be hosted by Marin Gray, who is a student at Roseburg High School and the reigning Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen.
The program will be streamed virtually and tickets are available at missdouglascounty.org. Single show tickets are $15 and tickets for both shows are $20.
Competition for the titles of Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Umpqua Valley’s Outstanding Teen starts at 11 a.m. with 14 teen contestants.
Competition for the title of Miss Douglas County and Miss Umpqua Valley will be between six contestants and starts at 3 p.m.
The winners will move on to compete for the titles of Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen from June 16-19 in Seaside.
Here are the contestants in the Miss competition:
Elizabeth Allen
Age: 21
School: Umpqua Community College
Parents: Michael and Tiffanie Allen
Talent: Contemporary Dance
Platform Issue: The Importance of Oral Health
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a dental assistant
Brighid Rickman
Age: 18
School: Oregon State University Honors College
Parents: Stacey and David Rickman
Talent: Tenor saxophone
Platform Issue: American Red Cross
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Graduate Medical School and become an emergency physician
Morgan Gomes
Age: 17
School: Glide High School
Parents: Mitchell Gomes and Heather Gomes
Talent: Dramatic inspirational speech
Platform Issue: Cerebral Palsy Awareness
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend a 4-year university and study creative writing
Emily Warren
Age: 22
School: Oregon State University
Parents: Doug and Tami Warren
Talent: Vocal
Platform Issue: 4-H, A Positive Youth Development and Mentoring Organization
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Bachelor of Science in business administration and digital marketing
Amanda Kelley
Age: 18
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: John and Natalie Kelley
Talent: Cheerleading
Platform Issue: Moving Towards a Healthier You
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To pursue a degree in nursing
Aspen Young
Age: 19
School: Umpqua Community College
Parents: Tracy and Rusty Young
Talent: Poetry
Platform Issue: Autism Awareness
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a nurse
Here are the contestants in the Outstanding Teen competition:
Madyson Doolittle
Age: 14
School: Sutherlin High School
Parents: Crystal Doolittle Brown and Henry Brown
Talent: Vocal with ukulele
Platform Issue: Spreading kindness
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To become a veterinarian
Cianna Haines
Age: 13
School: Homeschool
Parents: Takisha and Paul Pappas and Victor Haines
Talent: Jazz Dance
Platform Issue: Body Positivity
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To get a master’s degree in nursing
Melina Bernardino
Age: 13
School: Winston Middle School
Parents: Courtney and Carlos Bernardino
Talent: Vocal
Platform Issue: Animal Abuse Prevention
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend University of Oregon or Oregon State
Lily Wilkins
Age: 13
School: Fremont Middle School
Parents/Guardians: Fred and Sherry Wilkins
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Platform Issue: B.R.A.V.E
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend the University of Oregon and study orthodontics
Kaeli Meyer
Age: 15
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: Keala Meyer and Skyler Meyer
Talent: Contemporary dance
Platform Issue: Human Trafficking Task Force
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend the University of Oregon and get a bachelor’s degree in elementary education
Sophie Nelson
Age: 13
School: Joseph Lane Middle School
Parents: Justin and Michele Nelson
Talent: Electric guitar
Platform Issue: Veterans Mental Health Support
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Join the United States Coast Guard and then attend OSU
Aurianna VanHouten
Age: 13
School: Homeschool
Parents: Ross and Kris VanHouten
Talent: Musical theater dance
Platform Issue: We Can Make a Difference
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To study early childhood education
Malayna Chace
Age: 14
School: Winston Middle School
Parents: Roseanna King and Christopher Chace
Talent: Vocal with ukulele
Platform Issue: Suicide Prevention
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Attend University of Oregon
Lena Larecy
Age: 15
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: Angela and Rick Larecy
Talent: Hip Hop dance
Platform Issue: Pause because You Can’t Rewind: Teen Vaping and Tobacco Awareness and Education
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To get a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing
Emylie Moore
Age: 13
School: John C. Fremont Middle School
Parents: Dustin and Kristina Moore
Talent: Vocal
Platform Issue: Homelessness awareness
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend Moorpark College and study criminal justice
Mia Moore
Age: 14
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: Dustin and Kristina Moore
Talent: Baritone Saxophone
Platform Issue: Empowering Young Women
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To attend University of Oregon and obtain a bachelors degree in fine arts
Emma Hargraves
Age: 16
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: Julie Hargraves
Talent: Piano
Platform Issue: Raising more awareness for more foster homes in Douglas County.
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Attend Willamette University and become prosecutor for the state
Kylee Haines
Age: 17
School: Roseburg High School
Parents: Brooke David
Talent: Contemporary Dance
Platform Issue: No Kid Hungry
Scholastic/Career Ambition: Study forensic science, psychology and criminology
Audrey VanHouten
Age: 16
School: Oakland High School/ Homeschool
Parents: Ross and Kris VanHouten
Talent: Tap dance
Platform Issue: Inspire to Lead: Inspiring today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders
Scholastic/Career Ambition: To obtain a degree in business with an emphasis in real estate
