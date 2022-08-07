Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is winding down.
Youth have until Aug. 20 to return book review forms and reading logs for prizes, including a Frisbee, Lego and books. Three scooters will be given to the grand prize winners, who will be selected randomly from all readers who submit three logs, indicating they read 21 hours this summer.
We encourage you to continue to read just for the fun of it. With that in mind, here are some of my favorite recent books.
Picture BooksI laughed out loud reading “The Ugliest Monster in the World” written by Luis Amavisca and illustrated by Erica Salcedo.
Three brightly colored Muppet-like creatures compete to be the ugliest of the group, each one-upping the next by donning funny clothes and wigs and emphasizing their natural features.
Finally, they decide to pull the covering off a mirror to declare the winner. What happens next will leave children and caregivers alike in stitches.
The library also has the Spanish version of the book, “El Monstruo Más Feo del Mundo.”
Middle GradesActor John Cho, best known for his work in the Harold and Kumar movie franchise and the Star Trek film reboot, shares a Korean American perspective on the 1992 Los Angeles riots in “Troublemaker.”
Twelve-year-old Jordan has been in conflict with his father and in trouble at school. Then the verdict is announced acquitting police officers of using excessive force against Rodney King.
People take to the streets in protest, and Jordan’s dad heads to Koreatown to protect the family’s store. (Koreatown is threatened in part because a Black teen was killed by a Korean American store owner soon after King was assaulted, and the store owner’s sentence was suspended.)
When Jordan learns the violence is escalating, he locates his dad’s gun and sneaks out of the house, determined to get the weapon to his dad.
TeensI do not read a lot of science fiction or fantasy, but I made an exception for Nnedi Okorafor, a prolific, award-winning writer for children and adults. I selected “Akata Witch,” the first book in the Nsibidi Scripts series, because of the strong female protagonist.
Sunny was born in the United States but moved with her family to Nigeria as a child. For much of her life, she has stood out because she is albino, but she is about to become legendary for her magical gifts.
Sunny is one of four young Leopard People learning how to harness their abilities when they are asked to find a disgraced witch who has been kidnapping children — who also has a surprising connection to Sunny. It will take the quartet’s collective powers to set their world right again.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.