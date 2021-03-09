WINSTON — The mosaic wall that has been standing at the entrance to Douglas High School since 1953 has been moved off campus while the high school undergoes construction.
Ken Hale of Ken Hale Trucking volunteered his time and knowledge to help move the wall. Hale also offered use of one of his trailers and a storage solution, according to Jeremy Mitchell.
Mitchell is a part of the school bond community advisory committee and was the treasurer of the political action committee that helped pass the bond for Winston-Dillard School District. He is also on the board of the Winston Area Community Partnership, which is collecting funds for the mural and a nonprofit that funds the Winston Teen Center.
“Ken did a little bit of exploring last week with his excavator to see how far the wall foundation went into the ground,” Mitchell said. “After seeing what kind of footing was attached, he ordered the crane and scheduled everything to happen on Saturday.”
About 10 people watched as the wall was moved.
A decision on its final placement on the new campus has not yet been made
There are murals on both sides of the mosaic wall in front of the school. One mural shows five religious symbols at the top — representing Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and Confucianism — as well as a smiling sun, a fruit-bearing tree, seven white doves in flight and four different colored figures that Wilson speculated represented the four fundamental races. The quote “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren,” accompanies the imagery. On the opposite side of that same wall was a symbol of the world with a white hand shaking a hand of different colors, accompanied by the Thomas Jefferson quote, “Reason and free inquiry are the only effectual agents against error.” To the left of the image are 10 symbols, one of which spells out “peace” in morse code.
Community member David Van Dermark said Saturday was the first day ever that the handshake faced east.
Moving the wall cost around $7,000, which was raised through donations by the Winston Area Community Partnership. In total, the group has raised nearly $15,000 but is still looking for additional donations to help pay for the move back to campus and permanent footing to be installed for the mural.
“While it’s accessible and now that we’re not battling time, the alumni group is still raising money so that some of the surface cracks can be fixed and parts of the artwork restored,” Mitchell said. “We also want to put some sort of cap on the top to better protect it from the weather.”
