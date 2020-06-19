Roseburg Public Schools loaned out 2,731 devices to students in the last three months to help families bridge a technology gap while the district had to make the switch to distance learning amid school closures due to the coronavirus.
Now that school is over, nearly 2,300 were returned as of noon Wednesday. Students and their families will have several more opportunities to return the equipment to the school district.
Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Knee said there would be a $200 fine for items that were not returned to the school. However, families would not be charged for damage or missing chords.
Superintendent Jared Cordon said, "Providing access outweighed the risk of losing equipment."
He called it the school district's moral imperative to provide access to education and technology.
As of Wednesday, Melrose Elementary School was the only school with a 100% rate in technology. The school had distributed 156 devices.
Roseburg High School loaned out 500 devices and saw 425 returned to the school by Wednesday. Rose School had the lowest return rate by Wednesday, with just 50% of the 40 distributed devices returned to the school.
Knee said families are still returning devices daily to the schools and schools have started making phone calls to families who have not returned devices.
