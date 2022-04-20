The creation of a new multi-purpose building at Days Creek Charter School is at the top of the wish list for the district.
This May 17, voters will decide whether they’re willing to invest an estimated $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value over the next 30 years to create such a building. If the $4 million bond passes, the school district will get a matching $4 million grant from the state. The school will only receive this state funding if the bond is passed.
“We live in a small rural community and I can understand why some people might be hesitant, however, the matching grant allows us to maximize the impact of every dollar raised for this project and reduces the tax burden that would otherwise be present in a bond measure like this one,” said Leah Giles, who is a parent, volunteer and budget committee member at the school. “I believe this is a great opportunity that will probably not be available at a future time.”
The proposed multi-purpose building, which will be nearly 15,000-square feet, would house a gymnasium, kitchen, cafetorium, support spaces and can double as a community center.
Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said the current gymnasium is the only community space in town and has already been used twice this year for memorial services, with two more scheduled as well as a class reunion.
School board member Clint Thompson said, “My wife and I do not have any children or grandchildren but we are still staunch supporters of this measure due to the positive impact this grant will have for many years to come. A project like this means an awful lot to such a small community and will serve everyone, not just the students.”
Students at Days Creek Charter School wrote in the student newspaper, the Tiller-Trail Times, about the need for a new cafeteria. “The current cafeteria has a very low ceiling. It’s old, dusty, and small. Some students have to eat in the gym because there isn’t enough room for all of them. It’s literally in the basement,” their report read.
The official facility assessment confirms that not all students fit in the cafeteria, the appliances are outdated and significant repairs are needed.
“Currently we have five different lunchtimes which means class time must be split up which is not a good use of instructional time,” Woods said. “In addition, students are having to eat in the classroom, gym or other areas after they get their food due to lack of space. Nice weather days help because students can eat outside, but when it is bad weather, it is tough.”
The school district only has one gym to serve 13 grades, which doesn’t just make it tough to schedule gym classes but also extracurricular activities.
Additionally, the bond will be used to make security, ADA and safety upgrades to existing buildings; repairs to buildings; improvements to district ground; and, remodeling of existing spaces.
The school district will host another open house and tour on May 3, where community members can see the facilities and chime in with their ideas. A previous open house took place on April 5 and a tour was optional for those who attended parent-teacher conferences on April 7.
“We believe that having a quality rural school will be attractive to young families that may be interested in locating in our district, it is also an attraction to out of district students (since we are a charter school) which brings the extra funding associated with the number of students enrolled in the school,” Thompson said. “Older residents who may be selling their properties in the coming years stand to benefit from higher property values due to proximity to a quality k-12 school. It is important that we take advantage of the $4 million matching grant. Our dollars will never go further than through this bond measure and our whole community benefits with access to the building and the investment in the quality of our kid’s educational experience.”
