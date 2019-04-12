South Umpqua School District is inviting community members to meet the candidates for the principal position at Myrtle Creek Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library room at the elementary school.
Each candidate will give a short overview of their leadership philosophy and answer questions from the audience.
Audience members will provide written feedback to the selection committee, which will provide a recommendation to the school board at its May 1 meeting.
