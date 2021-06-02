Roseburg High School seniors enrolled in the Title VI program for American Indian education celebrated their graduation in a special ceremony last week.
During the ceremony, six students received a certificate that they can present to colleges, but they also receive gifts to connect them to the tribe and the tribal education.
On Saturday, the students will get a chance to wear eagle or turkey feathers as they walk across the stage at the Roseburg High School commencement ceremony.
In fact, graduates throughout Oregon will be allowed to wear tribal regalia as they participate in their commencement ceremonies due to a new law.
“I think it’s important that (students) understand that they don’t have to give up their identity as tribal people in order to achieve their education,” said Juliana Marez, who heads the American Indian education program at Roseburg Public Schools.
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said Native American students have been allowed to wear tribal regalia for several years during the official ceremony. But that was not the case everywhere in Oregon, which is why the Oregon Department of Education brought the issue to the attention of the governor.
Colt Gill, the executive director of the education department, wrote that even though his office requests superintendents and principals allow tribal regalia or objects of cultural significance at school events, that doesn’t always happen.
“Nearly every year some students have been denied this basic request to express and honor their culture,” Gill wrote. “Your passage of this bill would allow me to let school leaders know they are required to preserve the rights of our Native American youth.”
The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2052 which allows Native American students to wear items of cultural significance at public school events, specifically graduation, and the bill was signed by Gov. Kate Brown on May 21.
Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, was the lone no vote on the bill. In his explanation, Heard wrote, “I fully support this concept and agree that students should be able to wear Native American items of cultural significance, so long as it does not disrupt or replace a cap and gown. It is a part of the student’s identity, and they should be able to showcase that at such an important milestone.” The reason for his no vote was that people were not able to speak to the Legislature directly due to COVID-19 restrictions and that the virtual format does not provide an honest, open and transparent discussion on matters.
Roseburg resident Regina Woods was able to submit her written testimony, which read in part, “It’s ridiculous that a bill like this has to even be proposed. Systemic racism like this should not still be in our schools. Native American students should be allowed to wear culturally significant items. I fully support this.”
Renae Guenter, South Umpqua School District’s Tribal Attendance Promising Practices’ family advocate, also submitted testimony ahead of the bill’s passing in which she wrote, “High school graduation should be a time where Indigenous students are honored for their hard work and achievement, especially given that native students are less likely to graduate from educational institution that was designed to strip us of our native identities and culture.”
Graduation rates among Native American students have historically been lower than those of their white peers, and lower than the state average. For the 2019-2020 school year the on-time graduation rate was 67.2% for Native American students, down half a percentage point from the previous year and significantly below the 82.6% statewide average.
Marez said she organized the special ceremony to let students know how proud the district, and the parents, are of them.
“Their tribal identity is with them for all their life,” Marez said. “Their school years, they may spend 12-13-14 years in education. But tribal life, is all your life. It’s important for them to maintain that long-term relationship with their people. Their tribal education, their tribal identity. There’s a lot of resilience in that.”
Guenther said that in her time with the South Umpqua School District, parents have expressed uncertainty and anxiety about their students wearing culturally significant items during graduation, despite the fact that the administration has been supportive.
“The passing of HB2052 will break down those barriers, especially for districts around the state that are less flexible with their graduation policies,” Guenther said Tuesday. “This bill will lend to educational equity and honor cultural identities.”
In Roseburg, the students will receive either an eagle or a turkey feather to tie to their cap.
“For some of them, they just can’t legally carry an eagle feather,” Marez said. “So we get one that looks very much like it, but is still legal for them to carry. And those still represent the tribe, and those are beaded and decorated, usually with a personal meaning for them and for their tribe.”
Graduating Native American students at Roseburg also received a wooden feather made by a local artist from a wood that is significant to the tribe to which the student belongs. Marez also opted to purchase spa towels from Native American-owned business Eighth Generation to represent each students’ tribe.
“Those are just a reminder to the kids, to maintain their self care and stay healthy,” Marez said. “You know that if you go to college, you burn the candle at both ends and you don’t eat right and that kind of stuff. A lot of them will hang them on their college dorm wall as a piece of art, some may go to the spa and take care of themselves. They’re also used in sweat lodge, which is a purification right, and many tribes practice sweat lodge so they might use it for that. And some of them just take them and go to the beach and have a relaxing day.”
(1) comment
That must mean that they’re Roseburg Indian Indians
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.