WINSTON — A community drive resulted in 1,160 pounds of jelly and 720 pounds of peanut butter being delivered to the Winston-Dillard School District on Tuesday for its summer lunch program.
The Winston Grocery Outlet facilitated the peanut butter and jelly drive in May. Cashiers at the store asked customers to donate peanut butter or jelly.
“The community is the one that does this,” said Dean Thiessen, co-owner of the Grocery Outlet in Winston. “We are an avenue to get stuff to everybody in this community. Winston is probably the most giving community I’ve ever seen. We just have that avenue and the resources to do fundraisers like this and get the product to the people who need it.”
This was the third year the Grocery Outlet donated to the school district, which will continue to feed its 1,400 students throughout the summer.
In total there were more than 600 jars of extra crunchy peanut butter and 580 jars of jelly — strawberry and grape flavored.
“It’s very much appreciated,” Winston-Dillard School District Business Manager Kim Shigley said.
Sodexo Area Manager Kyle Micken, who runs nutrition services for the school district, said, “This food drive represents an amazing show of community support.”
