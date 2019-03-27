The ice age is coming to Roseburg with a new exhibit at the Douglas County Museum.
"Ice Age Mammals of the Umpqua Valley" will enhance the existing "Ancient Oregon Exhibit," which showcases fossils and tusks found in Douglas County.
The ice age exhibit features a full size saber-toothed cat skeleton, a wooly mammoth skull and tusk, an American lion skull and a bison skull.
Douglas County Museum is located near the fairground and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and $2 for children ages 5 to 17.
Information: 541-957-7008 or visit www.umpquavalleymuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.