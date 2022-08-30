After 40 years in the Alaskan school system, Patrick Mayer is ready for a new lesson. As the new interim superintendent in Glide, he will get just that.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” Mayer said. “I’m happy to be here. It’s exciting for me, I always like a new challenge.”
Mayer comes from a family of educators, but that wasn’t his first path. Instead, he pursued the natural resources field. Upon graduating, he got a job with the University of Alaska.
When talks began of moving his job to an office or lab environment, Mayer said he knew it was time for a change. With 15 years of field work under his belt, he decided the classroom was the next wilderness he wanted to explore.
Mayer began as an elementary school teacher, eventually working through other grade levels and into administration. It was important to him to do that work, to learn district operations from the ground up.
Mayer has called Alaska home since, except for three years he spent in Humboldt County, California.
“It was a great professional development experience, getting to know a different education system,” he said. “Most people don’t do that, they go to a state and they stay there for their career but an opportunity to learn how another education system works was too much to pass up.”
He brings with him eight years of superintendent experience, but also political experience from serving on the state superintendent board as well as serving as the national representative. His last post was with the Aleutians East Borough school district in Sand Point, Alaska. But just like all those years ago, Mayer said it was time for another change.
After doing his research, Mayer knew this was the area he wanted to explore next. What surprised him, he said, is how high functioning the Glide School District is.
“There is a lot of opportunities for kids and a lot of passion on the part of the educators for student success. The principals, they are as good as I’ve seen. The district office is amazing; they think of things before I think of them,” he said. “There are also a large number of teachers here that went to Glide. Shockingly so, actually.”
Student success is Mayer’s main focus, whether they plan to pursue a four-year degree or a trade. The district is still in the infant stages of putting together its strategic plan, which will identify the district’s areas of successes and weaknesses. From there, they will develop their goals for the year.
“Number one in anybody’s strategic plan should be how do we raise student achievement and provide opportunities for students as they exit into post-secondary education,” he said. “But helping them discover for themselves what path they would like to choose is always the goal.”
Mayer says he is focused on learning what is already in place before he considers making any changes, and that he is seeking help from a research-based not-for-profit organization from Portland called NWEA (formerly Northwest Evaluation Association). NWEA will provide assessments throughout the year to measure what areas students are struggling with most after the learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, Mayer is only contracted as superintendent through the 2022-2023 school year. That doesn’t bother him, he said, even though he moved almost 3,500 miles to take this interim position.
“I think it’s a good thing, actually, because they get a chance to know me and I get a chance to know them. It’s sort of like a marriage, we are in a quasi-engagement right now and we will see if it is a good fit for both of us as the year progresses,” Mayer said. “It feels pretty good right now and like I said, this is just an amazing group of people to work with.”
I don't live in Glide, but I thought Mike Narkiewicz was the superintendent. Can anyone educate me as to why and when he departed?
