Jared Cordon attended his first Roseburg Public Schools board meeting Tuesday as the district's superintendent.
"There were no surprises," Cordon said. "There was discussion about a couple items, people were in agreement, but there were some questions."
After a welcome, the first thing Cordon did was swear in the five elected board members during the May 2018 election: Joe Garcia, Micki Hall, Rodney Cotton, Charles Lee and Rebecca Larson. Steve Patterson and Howard Johnson are also on the board but were not up for reelection in 2018.
Garcia and Patterson were reelected as the board chair and vice chair.
The board of directors approved an intercom and clock system for Winchester and Green Elementary Schools, renewing the nutrition services contract with Sodexo, spending up to $150,000 on security cameras throughout the district, and new instructional materials for K-3 and middle school health.
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber presented the accreditation report to the board.
"It's really good for people to engage in discussion and just learning about things a little bit, but what's tricky about it is there's not always enough time," Cordon said.
The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the administrative offices at 1419 NW Valley View Drive in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.