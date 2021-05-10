There's plenty to see on the 40-acre piece of land next to Eastwood Elementary School in Roseburg called the Eastwood Nature Area.
There's a plank house built like those that local Native Americans once lived in with their extended families.
There's a fish hatchery that's empty at the moment but hosted fish from the Rock Creek Hatchery following the Archie Creek Fire.
The Eastwood Nature Trail leads to a riparian area from which a pair of otters and the product of beavers' labor can be seen. There's a path through ponderosa pine woods, and there's a seasonal pond that sometimes hosts frogs, both native and invasive.
The site offers a bit of adventure and a chance to nurture budding scientists.
New for STEAM Week are temporary signs put up by Jeff Plummer, a retired educator and school administrator who works with the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub. The signs contain QR codes that allow visitors to use their cell phones to access videos of Eastwood Elementary School students describing each feature they're looking at.
STEAM Week began Saturday and runs through next weekend. The Eastwood site is available for visitors on weekends, but on weekdays it is closed to the public during school hours.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Umpqua STEAM Hub is one of 13 around the state doing activities throughout the week.
Plummer said having a nature trail next to the school helps the students become more observant about the natural world.
Science education these days involves focusing on natural phenomena and then asking kids to "tax their brains" to come up with possible reasons for what they see and then do their own research.
"When I was young it was read a textbook and answer the questions at the end of it," he said.
The advantages of the approach were clear to Kelsey and Justin Peterson of Roseburg, who brought their sons Oliver, 6, and Liam, 3, to see the nature area and watch the students' videos.
Oliver, who will be in first grade at Eastwood next year, said he enjoyed the ponderosa woods the most.
But when both boys noticed the plank house, there was a chorus of "Can we go and look at that," and "Let's go look." Shortly afterward, they raced through the field to check it out.
Kelsey Peterson said it was their first time visiting the site.
"We decided to come down and check it out. We haven't seen any of these trails before," she said.
"They like looking for the animals. They're looking for roly polies (pill bugs) and lizards. They found some roly polies, no lizards yet," she said.
She thought the new signs were great.
"We really like that the kids were involved in doing the videos," she said. Oliver, she said "thought it was cool that since he's going to go to school here that maybe he'll be able to do that sometime," she said.
Cameron Pope, a fifth grade teacher at Eastwood who has been involved with many projects on the site, said it was originally an orchard, and then for many years served as the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The school opened on the property in 1956.
The fish hatchery had been created decades ago but died out for awhile until he got it going again about five years ago.
It's one of three hatcheries on school grounds in the state, and can raise anywhere from 500 to 2,000 fish a year, Pope said.
"We got 730 coho salmon this year and we raised those from October until March and then they went down to release near Galesville," he said.
Plummer said the plank house was built by members of the Karuk Tribe from Northern California. A drum circle has also been built next to it.
The plank house is in need of repairs, and Pope said Keller Lumber plans to provide replacement planks.
Plummer also said some Eagle Scouts plan to build permanent signage and kiosks and rebuild some benches at the nature area.
