Ethan Yarbrough needed a woodworking idea for his senior project.
So when his mom approached him about the idea of building tiny libraries to place around the community, he decided to take it on. Over the course of his senior year at Sutherlin High School, Yarbrough worked diligently to create structures that could brace rain while also providing space to house an ample supply of books.
“I liked seeing it all come together,” Yarbrough said.
Now two of the four libraries he built can be found in the parking lots of the Douglas County School District office and near the East Sutherlin Primary School. Each tiny library is painted in colors to represent the high school, with an additional wooden plaque on the side in ode of the school’s career and technical education programs.
Josh Gary, who teaches the woods manufacturing class, said he’s enjoyed driving by the libraries and noticing signs that suggest people are interacting with them — from the addition of new books to reorganization.
“I’m really happy with them,” Yarbrough said. “They turned out better than I thought they would.”
The idea for the tiny libraries initially sprung from the mind of Nancy Anderson, a volunteer at the Sutherlin Public Library, who wanted to increase the availability of reading material — especially for younger readers. After seeing some examples of other book share structures, she decided to apply for a grant from the Oregon State Literacy Association. Once the association returned her application with a $500 grant, she went forward with finding ways to get them built.
Yarbrough really took the ball and ran with it after being given the project, Anderson said. Even while balancing the stressors that come with a senior year during a pandemic and being an athlete, Yarbrough remained a trooper throughout.
“He was just like a little tiger,” Anderson said. “He just kept going and going.”
All the books inside the libraries came directly from community donations. One person even came in with three large boxes of books.
“They’re all local people stepping up to help out,” Anderson said.
Gary said since the tiny libraries were placed, people have approached him about getting one built for their front yards. These kinds of requests help give students woodworking experience and come often. In the past students — who can start learning the skills of the trade as early as middle school — worked building various objects for the community. In the past students have helped build picnic tables for Wildlife Safari and even built clocks for a local company.
“I just think there are so many jobs out there that we’re preparing kids for,” Gary said.
Even with his high school career nearing an end, Yarbrough plans to continue woodworking projects on the side even after he begins studying mechanical engineering at Oregon State University.
“These skills will go with me till I die,” he said. “They’ll come in use.”
Very creative, Ethan.
