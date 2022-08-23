New UC-VEG course starts Thursday The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Community Veg Education Group will start a new Lifestyle and Nutrition Course on Aug. 25 in the new Aviva Health classroom and teaching kitchen located next to Costco in Roseburg.This will be the first time in two years that the class has met in person, but taking the class virtually remains an option.It is a free 13-week, evidence-based, disease prevention and reversal course that has served more than 3,000 participants since 2015.New topics are covered each week, addressing the leading causes of death in the U.S. and in Douglas County such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic illnesses.Registration for the course is available here: https://ucveg.org/activities-programs/course/register-here/.The Lifestyle and Nutrition Course is made possible by the Umpqua Health Alliance, CHI Mercy Medical Center, Aviva Health, Thrive Umpqua, Oregon Humanities and Pita Pit Roseburg. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg Roseburg Racing Promotions to take over Douglas County Speedway Three dead, one in critical condition after late Tuesday crash near Riddle Death Notices for August 17, 2022 Man, 63, reported missing in rural Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New UC-VEG course starts Thursday Bridget McMillen steps up in Glendale Wisdom on how to plant-slant from those living the longest Report: Financial Institutions Are Overwhelmed When Facing Growing Firmware Security and Supply Chain Threats Customer.io brings customers a best-in-class email code editor through acquisition of Parcel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.