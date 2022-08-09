WINSTON — When Kimberly Kellison was let go from her teaching job in the early 1990s due to budget cuts, she never thought she would one day end up as the superintendent of an entire school district.
Instead of letting it get her down, Kellison started her own business. She didn’t return to education until 2009, when she began pursuing her master’s degree. She has worked as a teacher and administrator, mostly in rural areas, since completing that degree.
Kellison wants to put both her business and education knowledge to good use as Winston-Dillard School District’s new superintendent. She began in June following the retirement of her predecessor, Kevin Miller.
“I really wanted to be a superintendent and in the state of Oregon there is a real shortage of superintendents,” Kellison said. “But I think it is a position I am uniquely qualified for, so I decided that should be my next move because I felt there was a real need in that area.”
Kellison said she has already put some of those particular skills to work since taking her post. A Douglas High School mural has been the topic of debate within the district since remodels began on campus. The district and community members interested in the mural’s preservation finally came to an agreement in mid-July. As a former real estate agent who often did her own contracting projects, Kellison was able to help coordinate with facilities staff and community members to find viable location options for the mural.
“My business skillset is unique to me, not every superintendent has that,” she said. “It’s actually come in really handy already.”
Kellison plans to focus on open communication and collaboration, early learning and reading opportunities and being “equity minded,” which focuses on fostering success for all students.
“I think when you are a new superintendent, you have to get to know your staff and get to know your community and get to know your kids,” she said. “You’re working to build or improve a system based on what you find is needed in the community.”
The community was interested in someone who was a good communicator, as well as someone who believed in the district and is willing to promote how good Winston-Dillard schools are. She has an open door policy, Kellison said, and plans to be a visible leader for both students and staff.
She has no interest in micromanaging, but she wants her staff and community to know she is there and listening. Student and staff success are not only vital, she said, but something Kellison herself is very passionate about.
Her only goals are to improve on areas that need help and continue to build on district successes. When she is more familiar with the procedures and policies in place, then she can look at how to continue making Winston-Dillard a “great school district.”
A community meet and greet likely be held at the end of September, but Kellison has made it a point to get out into the community and attend as many events as possible.
Kellison said she likes the small town environment and while she may have never lived in Douglas County before, she has family in the area and her husband’s fishing guide business brings him to the area often.
“That was part of my drive to come down here. I have a tie to the community. Even though I’ve never lived here, I spent a lot of time here as a child and I feel a kind of connection already to the Umpqua,” she said.
