The newly remodeled Douglas Education Service District building at 1871 NE Stephens St. will be home to the Early Learning and Parenting Resource Center.
“The investment in the Stephens Street building is an investment in the children and families we serve," said Douglas ESD Superintendent Michael Lasher. ELPRC is a tremendous resource for our community. We are excited to continue providing quality services that benefit our community now and in the future."
The $4.4 million renovation of the 20,000-square-foot building will allow the agency to expand programs and services offered to the community. The remodeling project began in April 2021 in order to replace interior infrastructure, upgrade electrical systems, improve airflow and seismic resiliency and to create a more welcoming environment with evaluation rooms.
Services offered at the building will include: assessments, consultations, skills development, care coordination, audiology, nursing services, early learning education, a curriculum based on needs and parenting workshops.
There will also be various programs aimed at providing additional helpful resources for families and children.
The nursing program will be geared at promoting the overall health and wellness of students by providing educational material and on-site nursing care. While the Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education program will provide services for children with unique needs 5 years old and younger.
While the Take Root Parenting Connection, Care Connections and Education and Business Champions for Kids programs will be geared at caregivers, early childhood specialists and employers.
The building will be open to the public for an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m. this Friday. The event will recognize the organizations and individuals who helped with renovations, as well as allow the public a glimpse into the work being done.
ELPRC will officially open its doors to the community on March 28.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(1) comment
That's a lot of money misdirected away from education. And more importantly, away from PERS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.