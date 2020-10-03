EUGENE — Second grade teacher Nicole Butler-Hooton, who teaches in the Bethel School District, was named Oregon's 2021 Teacher of the Year this week.
The Oregon Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Lottery. Butler-Hooton will receive a $5,000 award and Irving Elementary, where she teaches, will also receive $5,000.
“I’m always looking for ways to show my students and families that we are a village,” said Butler-Hooton. “My hope is that these offerings, these sentiments, these actions, this TIME is a way to transcend learning and love beyond the classroom. Home to school connection is beyond valuable and it is imperative to my practice as an educator.”
As the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year, Butler-Hooton will serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. She will also receive year-long professional development and networking with other state Teachers of the Year through the Chief Council of State School Officer’s (CCSSO) National Teacher of the Year program.
You can nominate teachers for the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the year by visiting Oregonteacheroftheyear.org.
